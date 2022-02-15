The 2022 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame class runs the gamut of game-changing figures in sports across the state.
National champions, legendary coaches, All-Americans, an Olympian, a Stanley Cup puck stopper and an award-winning member of the media are among the eight newest inductees of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, announced on Tuesday.
Jayne Barber, Bellows Falls, was a legendary student-athlete and coach at Bellows Falls, where she was the first girls basketball player at Bellows Falls to score 1,000 career points, tallying a school-record 1,114, a mark that stood for close to 30 years.
She returned in 1981 to lead her alma mater to five state championships in 28 years at the Terriers coach, winning 369 games.
Taylor Coppenrath, of West Barnet, was the Vermont state high school player of the year in basketball at St. Johnsbury Academy in 1999.
He went on to a standout career at the University of Vermont where he helped the Catamounts to its first four 20-win seasons and its first three trips to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. He finished his career second at UVM in scoring with 2,442 points.
Stan Dunklee, of Brattleboro, is considered – along with VSHOF inductee Bill Koch – one of America's top Nordic skiers of the late 1970s. A Vermont high school champion, NCAA champion and an eight-time U.S. national champ, Dunklee competed for the U.S. in two Olympic games.
Cathy Inglese, a basketball coach at the University of Vermont for seven seasons, was the architect of the remarkable turnaround and growth of the Catamounts women's basketball program. The team’s success spurred a state-wide boom in female basketball in Vermont.
Inglese was the UVM head coach from 1986 to 1993 leading the program to its first two conference titles, in 1992 and 1993, and its first two trips to the NCAA women's basketball tourney. Both of those seasons her Catamounts went unbeaten in the regular season, the winningest team in the nation each year.
Bill O’Neil, a multi-sport coach at Essex, led three Hornets programs to a combined 24 state championships and a combined record of 1,293-592-85, arguably the winningest high school coach in Vermont sports history.
In his 44 seasons as the school’s boy’s hockey coach, O’Neil’s teams captured 14 state championships, in girl’s soccer his teams had six titles over 37 seasons, and as the coach of the softball team, he won four state crowns.
Erin Sullivan (Lane), of Jericho, was a dominant distance runner, piling up Vermont, New England and national championships in distance running as a high schooler on her way to earning NCAA All-America honors at Stanford.
Tim Thomas, a Stanley Cup-winning and Olympic medalist goalie who got his start at the University of Vermont, was the backbone of a Catamounts team that reached unprecedented heights. Thomas backstopped UVM to the 1996 ECAC regular season title and a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four that year. He was a two-time first team All-American; two-time ECAC first-team All-Star; and the 1996 Ken Dryden Award as the ECAC goalie of the year.
Ted Ryan, of Shelburne, is an award-winning sportswriter earning a spot as the David Hakins Inductee this year. Ryan was a sportswriter and sports editor at the Rutland Herald and Burlington Free Press who covered all types of sports for 55 years, from Little League to the Stanley Cup playoffs, before filing his last story in 2019.
The award is named after the late Hakins, who like Ryan was a founding member of the VSHOF in 2011. Ryan is a five-time Vermont Sportswriter of the Year named by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, and has been honored by the VPA, the ECAC sports information directors and Hockey East.
The class will be formally inducted at the 2022 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration Presented by Myers Waste at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel on Williston Road in South Burlington on April 30, 2022. Honored that night also will be the ten inductees from the Class of 2020-21, whose original induction was held virtually due to the pandemic.
