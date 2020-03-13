This time every year things get hopping at West Rutland High School’s Hinchey Gym, where 5th- and 6th- graders have their equivalent of playing at Barre Auditorium.
It’s the Ed Glodzik 5th- and 6th-grade basketball tournament, a rite of spring that draws a very big crowd and teams from all around the county and beyond. But the 61st edition of the event that was scheduled to begin Saturday has been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, so Hinchey will be eerily silent.
All around the state, schools are taking precautionary measures, and this is one of them. As of Friday morning, two cases of the virus had been identified in Vermont, and the safety of students and communities is at the top of everyone’s priorities list.
Already Vermont girls high school basketball tournament finals and semifinals have been canceled. Professional and collegiate sports seasons fell like dominos in the past 48 hours — from pro basketball to baseball to hockey to golf to the beloved NCAA basketball tournaments, and beyond.
So far no Vermont high school spring seasons — baseball, softball, track, lacrosse — have been reported cancelled, but in so fluid a situation the “what’s next?” could be right around the corner.
“Right now we’re going on with the spring sports so long as school is in session,” said West Rutland athletic director Joe Harrington.
Harrington said he’s never experienced this fluid a situation in his 30 years as an educator and administrator.
“This is such new territory,”’ he said. “As far as spring sports go, we’re moving forward as normal, but by 3 o’clock this afternoon it could change.
“We’re all taking precautions as far as cleanliness … We’re hoping this will change, but it’s hard to predict the future because it changes within hours.”
One example was Thursday’s D-I girls basketball semis. As of Thursday morning, fans were being prohibited from attending the games at UVM. By the afternoon the games had been postponed.
That doubleheader at Patrick Gymnasium would have brought thousands of people under one roof, but officials are taking precautions with much smaller gatherings as well.
“We have gone to not allowing any outside organization to use our facilities,” Harrington said. “(The Glodzik) is a six- or seven-day tournament.
“It’s probably a bigger risk than two teams playing at Barre.”
Harrington said AAU basketball at Hinchey is also off the table for now.
The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association has already cancelled its year-end celebration in Windsor, which was scheduled for next Saturday.
Spring sports are still on the radar at Rutland High School, but the school is on the ready to respond.
“We’re going to be taking our directives from the central office … (principal) Rob Bliss and (superintendent) Dave Wolk,” AD Mike Norman said. “I think a lot of it is unknown.
“It’s hour by hour. It’s hard, but you just have to roll with it.”
Springfield AD Rich Saypack said his school is ready to respond to any directives handed down by the Vermont Principals Association, which will bring the subject to talks next week.
“(Spring sports) are proceeding as planned pending any decisions from the VPA,” he said.
Saypack says Springfield is also taking a proactive approach, from advising on personal practices like washing hands frequently and hydration to postponing events which would draw a crowd.
One, the spring sports awards banquet, has been postponed.
VPA associate executive director Bob Johnson said the VPA will begin discussions on Monday with the Activity Standards committee to discuss possible postponements and contingency plans, and will consider input from school sports and activities directors.
