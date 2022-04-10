A trio of Rutland High School boys hockey players played on the Vermont St. Pats Hockey Club that claimed the USA Hockey 16-and-under Boys Tier II National Championship last Monday in Troy, Michigan.
Rutland sophomores Patrick Cooley, Aiden Good and Anders Lowkes and their St. Pats teammates won the title by beating the Park City Ice Miners, of Utah, 3-0 in the national title game.
Cooley, Good and Lowkes have all have been members of the Vermont St. Pats since the team’s inception in the fall of 2020.
The St. Pats went 3-0 in pool play to win their initial bracket, beating teams from South Carolina, Alabama and Wyoming. In the championship tournament, Vermont went 5-0.
The St. Pats defeated the Atlanta Madhatters, of Georgia, 4-2 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game where they beat the Ice Miners to win the title. Vermont outscored their opponents 31-4 over the five-game run.
In the finals against the Ice Miners, the St. Pats took the lead on Cooley's ninth goal of the tournament, coming off a deflection in front of the net.
Vermont was slightly outshot throughout the second and third periods, but broke through with another goal with five minutes to play and capped the championship with an empty-netter.
For the 16U age-bracket, the Vermont St. Pats are considered a young team, with 15 of the 17 rostered players being 2006-born who will be eligible to play at this level next year.
The St. Pats team's roster represents seven different Vermont high schools and one New York school. The team plays a split-season format which allows the players to play both high-level club hockey from August to November, and play for their respective schools in the winter.
This team format sees the players competing both as teammates on the St. Pats and as opponents during the high school season.
The St. Pats Championship roster included Colin Banks (Rice), James Bradley (South Burlington), William Bradley (South Burlington), Patrick Cooley (Rutland), Quinn Dousevicz (Colchester), Toby Draper (Middlebury), Redi Fesette (Beekmantown, N.Y.), Aiden Good (Rutland), Nick Kelly (South Burlington), Dylan Kerner (Colchester), Logan Lambrecht (Rice), Anders Lowkes (Rutland), Colby Phelps (Bellows Free Academy), Brody Rassel (Colchester), Blake Truchon (Soth Burlington), Lucas Van Mullen (Rice) and Alex Zuchowski (Champlain Valley Union).
The team was coached by Brent Truchon with assistant coaches Ethan Hendrickson and Patrick Cooley
