Former Burr and Burton Academy football player Chris Redding will have a new football address this season. He recently took a job on the University of Albany staff where he will be a position coach either for tight ends or running backs.
He is excited about moving to the college level after being on the football staff at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, the state’s largest public high school.
“I love the high school level where you get to impact kids at such a vulnerable age,” Redding said. “But I also wanted to coach at the highest level possible.”
He is excited for the Sept. 4 opener at North Dakota State and all of the preparation that goes with getting the Great Danes ready to take on that FCS power.
Redding has a more immediate concern. It is the Vermont All-Star Football Camps that he purchased this year.
The venture is approaching with the steam of a running back reaching the second level. It will begin on Sunday, July 11 at Rutland High School with the Passing Academy complemented by the Alercio Oline Clinic run by St. Johnsbury Academy head coach Rich Alercio.
That will be followed by a full week of evening camp sessions from July 12-16 also at Rutland’s Alumni Field.
Kicking off the entire week is a 7-on-7 passing tournament at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester on Saturday, July 10. Vermont schools already in the field include St. Johnsbury Academy, Mount Anthony, Burr and Burton and South Burlington. Cambridge and other New York schools are also expected to compete in the inaugural event.
The following week his camp moves to South Burlington High School where the Passing Academy and Alercio Oline Clinic again kicks off the week on Sunday, July 18 with the regular camp taking place July 19-23.
Redding anticipates people taking advantage of the opportunity now that COVID has subsided and restrictions have been removed. Early registrations have been encouraging, he said.
“The numbers are good. They are right about where I expected them to be, if not above. I am also confident the walk-up numbers will be good,” he said.
Redding had an outstanding high school football career that began at Mount Anthony and finished at Burr and Burton before going on to play at the University of New Hampshire.
In one of those small-world football scenarios, the University of Albany was one of the schools recruiting Redding.
The coach on the Albany staff recruiting him was Ryan McCarthy, the former Hartford High quarterback and now the head coach at Central Connecticut.
Vermont high school football will always have a has a place in Redding’s heart.
“I want to make Vermont football better,” Redding said.
The move from North Carolina back to the Northeast will enable Redding to better keep his finger on the pulse of the Vermont football landscape as it relates to his camp.
Then as summer begins to blend into fall, Redding will turn his attention to the Great Danes.
“All the games are important, but I am especially excited about three games,” he said.
The opener at the Fargo Dome will be special for Redding because he played there when he was at UNH.
The game on Sept. 18 at Syracuse is also one Redding is excitedly anticipating because it is a chance for the Danes to measure themselves against an in-state FBS opponent.
Then, on Nov. 6, his old coach Sean McDonnell and UNH comes to Albany. Redding considers his relationship with the veteran McDonnell to be a special one.
“He is a great friend and great mentor,” Redding said.
Redding’s life is a whirlwind with his new football camp venture and even newer job at the University of Albany.
It appears Vermont will always be a piece of his football life and it will be full throttle in July.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
