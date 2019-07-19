CASTLETON — Milton’s Tatum Shappy is a winner. She played on Milton girls soccer teams that won the state championship all four of her seasons with the Yellowjackets.
Now, Milton’s all-time leading goal scorer wants to go out the same way — playing on a Vermont team that wins its game Saturday against New Hampshire in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup, the annual soccer series pitting the recent high school graduates of the states against one another.
The girls game kicks off at 4 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium on the Castleton University campus.
“Tatum’s cuts are so fast. Her cuts are crazy quick,” said Vermont head coach Carolynn Hamilton, of Green Mountain Union High School.
Tatum scored the game-winner in sudden death overtime in the state championship game in November against Rice to lift the Jacks to that fourth consecutive state crown.
Tatum, Green Mountain’s Paige Karl and Burr and Burton Academy’s Sky Woodard are expected to lead a prolific Vermont attack.
“Tatum, Paige and Sky all add their own flair to what we do,” Hamilton said.
But it will be more than just them. The artificial surface is expected to be well over 100 degrees so you can be certain everyone will get plenty of playing time.
“We are going to sub a lot. Everyone is going to stay hydrated,” Hamilton said.
The Vermont goalkeepers are Rutland’s Elise Magro and Milton’s Madison North. Both have looked sharp since the teams reported to camp Thursday morning.
“They bring different styles. Madi is taller so her angles are a little different,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton has put an emphasis on players getting to know one another and coming together as a team during the very short camp.
Her first practice on Thursday featured a drill where one player had to call out the name of another player she was about to pass the ball to, all in an effort to get the players to become familiar with one another in the first couple hours of camp.
“Everyone here has a love for the game,” said Magro after Friday morning’s practice.
“We are trying to find out where everyone fits,” Hamilton said. “Some players might not be playing exactly where they are accustomed to playing,” Hamilton said.
“I am used to playing midfield. The other night I was playing on top. I don’t care where I play as long as I’m on the field,” Woodard said.
Montpelier’s Chloe Schiff had 17 goals and 23 assists during her high school career.
Her calling card is making those around her better, and she is especially adept at set pieces.
It was set pieces — corner kicks and direct kicks — that were the focus of one of Hamilton’s practices on Friday.
New Hampshire won last year’s game 1-0 and leads the series 18-13-5.
VERMONT WOMEN’S TEAM
Isabella Nevin, South Burlington Elizabeth Brown Hazen Sofie Carlson Peoples Academy Sydney Jimmo CVU Elise Magro Rutland Isabel Scott Mount Mansfield Lily Metzler Montpelier Madison North Milton Chloe Schiff Montpelier Paige Karl Green Mountain Zoe Barton Oxbow Jenna Gilbert Rivendell Lilianna Ziedins Harwood Cat Worthington Mount Anthony Tatum Shappy Milton Sky Woodard Burr and Burton Academy Kiana Johnson Thetford Aisha Navarette Burr and Burton Academy Macey Wissell Mount Mansfield Brooke McKeen Windsor
Head coach
Carolynn Hamilton Green Mountain
