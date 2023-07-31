BENNINGTON — Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Mia Politano reached the mountain top of amateur golf in the state last summer, but she remembers what helped build her into the player she is today.

Politano, a 2021 Otter Valley graduate and current Middlebury College standout, grew up in the game of golf where the sport is the second language of her family. She was honed her craft in the Junior golf ranks, which were just developing in Vermont when she was in high school. 

Politano has seen the development of the game and the influx of youth. On Monday, in the opening round of the 2023 Vermont Women's Amateur golf championship at Mount Anthony Country Club, the defending champion Politano got to see some of that youth firsthand.

Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy was in her group on Monday and, like Politano did a few years ago, has been lighting the world on fire with standout efforts on the Vermont Junior Tour, most recently winning last Wednesday at Neshobe Golf Club.

"It helps playing under pressure and trying to shoot lower rounds," Duffy said of how the Junior Tour has helped her build to a tournament like this.

"I remember when I was playing (on the Junior Tour), there was only a couple of us," Politano said. "I'm happy to see that the game is growing a lot, especially among the younger girls."

Both golfers found themselves in the thick of things after the opening day. Politano sat in a tie for fifth, shooting a 7-over 78, while Duffy was in a tie for eighth with fellow Junior Tour standout Kaylie Porter at 8-over 79. Duffy and Porter were tied for first in the Junior standings.

Bellows Falls Country Club's Hailey Katona, a tournament newcomer, jumped out to a big lead on the opening day, shooting 1-under 70. Katona was even-par at the turn and sunk birdies on the 13th and 15th holes, getting her under par.

In a 54-hole tournament, a golfer can't put too much stock into how they shoot on the opening day. Politano had her ups and downs in Monday's first round, but just wanted to keep herself afloat and in contention.

"I wanted to put my self in a good spot. There's still two rounds to go, so a lot of golf left," Politano said. "There were ups and downs."

Nothing exemplified that up-and-down nature more than the eighth and ninth holes for Politano. On 8, she had a setback with a triple bogey on the par-4, but responded in a big way with a birdie on 9. 

Politano had a great drive on 9 and set herself up nicely an approach shot that put her close to the pin, before burying a birdie putt.

"It was super nice to come back from the triple with a birdie to get at least one shot back to finish the (front) nine," Politano said. "That gave me a little bit of momentum going into the back and a little bit of confidence.

"I tried to stay patient out there and see if any birdies would come, but they were few and far between. I think I got more bee stings than birdies."

That birdie on 9 was the only one Politano would get on this day, but she played consistent, racking up 12 pars.

Duffy, a Kimball Union Academy standout, talked about the importance of her putting, which she flashed throughout the round, burying a pair of birdies. She sunk a birdie on the third and 12th holes.

"I just wanted to stay consistent and not have too many bad holes," Duffy said.

Duffy finished in a tie for 16th last year in her first Women's Am, giving her valuable experience going into this tournament.

"It helps knowing the format and the structure of it," Duffy said. "I just want to play more competitively in these events."

The third golfer in Politano and Duffy's group was Vermont National Country Club's Kanika Gandhi, another Women's Am newcomer. Gandhi came out of the round in a tie for second with Proctor-Pittsford Country Club's Jojo Valente at 5-over.

Gandhi took a bit to get going, shooting 4-over through eight holes, but a birdie on 9 turned things around. She finished her round strong with two birdies in the last four holes. 

Valente started her round with a birdie on the first hole and played well from there, burying 12 pars.

Killington Golf Course's Tiffany Maurycy, the 2018 Amateur champion and four-time runner-up, was in fourth place at 6-over. Maurycy didn't have any birdies, but notched 13 pars.

Joining Politano in the tie for fifth at 7-over was Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker, the tournament's 2005 champion, and Ekwanok's Rebecca Montgelas.

Behind Duffy and Porter, in a tie for 10th was Ralph Myhre's Morgan Lee, Burlington's Mary Brush, Links at Lang Farm/Kwiniaska's Jazz Bruce, Williston's Karen Bisbee, Killington's Patti Haas, Williston's Jeanne Morrissey, and Lake St. Catherine's Maureen Quinn, all at 10-over.

VERMONT WOMEN'S AMATEUR

MT. ANTHONY COUNTRY CLUB

JULY 31, 2023

FIRST-ROUND RESULTS

1. Hailey Katona 70
2. Kanika Gandhi 76
2. Jojo Valente 76
4. Tiffany Maurycy 77
5. Mia Politano, 78
5. Reggie Parker 78
5. Rebecca Montgelas 78
8. Kaylie Porter 79
8. Teegan Duffy 79
10. Morgan Lee 81
10. Mary Brush 81
10. Jazz Bruce 81
10. Karen Bisbee 81
10. Patti Haas 81
10. Jeanne Morrissey 81
10. Maureen Quinn 81
17. Ann Oday 82
18. Taylor Moulton 83
19. Dana Cassidy 84
19. Rhoda Colvard 84
19. Wendy Drolette 84
19. Barb Masterson 84
23. Gretchen White 85
24. Jen Steck 86
24. Vicki Goodrich 86
26. Namo Seibert 88
26. Jennifer Shaw 88
28. Holly Reynolds 89
29. Lillian Collins 90
29. Jennifer Papillo 90
29. Amy Butcher 90
32. Sarah Lee 91
32. Susie Bremmer 91
32. Cheri Cambell 91
32. Jillian Miles 91
36. Dee Lamberton 92
36. Anne Marie Blackman 92
36. Jennifer Farrington 92
39. Linda Jane Parson 93
39. Nicole Laberge 93
41. Patricia Baroudi 94
42. Sis Capeless 96
43. Phyllis Phillips 97
43. Denise Barnard 97
45. Debbie Savoie 98
45. Peg McBride 98
47. Sue Rees 99
47. Josie Herrera 99
47. Janet Hayden 99
47. Heather Grier 99
51. Pat Crossman 100
52. Christine Johnson 101
53. Kimberley Barkyoumb 102
54. Dixie Mercier 102
55. Lois Dolan 103
55. Cheryl Hoar 103

