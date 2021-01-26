Right about now, South Carolina sounds pretty good.
Three other Vermonters seem to think so, too. Castleton’s Mike Bruno, his son Johnny Bruno and Bomoseen’s John Scarborough will be there this week to race their cars on the dirt track at the Lake View Motor Speedway.
More than $26,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs at the first South of the Border Showdown. Heck, with the money, I envy the Vermont trio for escaping this stretch of cold January days and basking in in the relative warmth of the Palmetto State.
Scarborough competed with his Sprint car in 22 races in Pennsylvania last year but he is tired of the travel from his Bomoseen home to Pennsylvania that many times during a summer.
“The travel took its toll on my wife and I,” Scarborough said.
It does make for a grind when your are working a full-time job at Benson’s Chevrolet in Ludlow.
Scarborough sold his Sprint car and equipped himself for a season of dirt racing in 2021, possibly at Airborne in Plattsburgh. If the track does not open, he is eyeing Albany-Saratoga or Glen Ridge.
Scarborough said he is approaching the end of his racing career. He will celebrate a 51st birthday soon.
“I would not even say that I have a handful of years left racing, maybe a couple,” he said.
“The importance of racing in my life is less than it used to be.
“The goal is to go down there and have fun. It used to be if we didn’t win, we would be disappointed,” Scarborough said.
Johnny Bruno, a senior at Fair Haven Union High School, is an up-and-coming driver with a future as bright and spectacular as those famous Devil’s Bowl Speedway sunsets. He has won the last two track championships at that West Haven track in the Limited Sportsman division.
I asked Scarborough what would be the odds that he and the Brunos would chit-chat while in South Carolina.
“That would be zero,” Scarborough said.
Ah, c’mon, Johnny. You don’t have to like one another to co-exist. You don’t have to be buddies to make small talk.
You have something in common. Y’all love racing. You might even be able to help one another out in the game someday.
Just say, hello.
Life is short, short track racers.
When it comes to the Vermonters’ days in South Carolina this week, I am rooting for checkered flags and mended fences.
Recruiting up at CU“We’re ahead of last year,” Castleton University football coach Tony Volpone said of his recruiting. “It’s a compliment to the staff that we are doing that well during a pandemic year.”
One of the latest in the fold is Jacoryn Isaac, a running back from Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock, Texas.
“He is a powerful back,” Volpone said. “He really runs hard and grinds out people. He might not be the fastest in our arsenal but he is certainly physical.”
Caezar Williams, a returning receiver for the Spartans, is from Round Rock. He attended a different high school than Isaac but they are friends.
This is the second Texan in the recent wave of recruits. Jaxson Emerton is a quarterback from Maypearl High School in Texas.
Nasim Abdullah is an offensive lineman from Red Bank High in New Jersey.
Volpone said Abdullah moves well for his size and is part of some new-found depth on the offensive line. “We might be in a position we have not been in before where we can rotate in players on the offensive line, maybe play seven, eight or nine. You can never have too many offensive linemen.”
Ian Griesemer is a kicker from Ballston Spa in New York.
“He is a bit of an unknown because there was no fall season. All we have is film of him kicking privately,” Volpone said.
“We have Mike Morgan (Mill River) and Noah Crossman (Rutland) coming back and we like both of them as kickers. But this will be Mike’s last season and we have to start preparing.”
It’s been too long since we have tailgated and watched a Castleton football game. Are we ready for some football? More than ever.
