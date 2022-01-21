The list of Vermonters heading to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing keeps growing by the day.
Landgrove native Ben Ogden will join nine other first-time Olympians as well as four veterans on the U.S. cross-country skiing squad next month. The University of Vermont senior will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Feb. 22, the same day the men’s 4x10-kilometer relay takes place in China.
“I’m really excited to be named to the Olympic team,” Ogden said in a U.S. Ski Team release. “Growing up in southern Vermont, I have been inspired by Olympians my whole life and becoming one myself has always been a dream. I am excited to race hard and have some fun in China.”
Siblings Caitlin and Scott Patterson were also selected for the U.S. squad, adding more UVM connections to the North American contingent. Caitlin Patterson is a 2012 UVM graduate who competed in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, where she finished 26th in the 30k classic race and 34th in the skiathlon. The 31-year-old Craftsbury resident captured multiple national titles a few weeks ago during U.S. Championships.
“I’m very excited to be heading to my second Olympic Games,” she said to the U.S. Ski Team. “The U.S. is bringing a strong group of cross-country athletes and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”
Scott Patterson is a 29-year-old distance specialist who earned two podium appearances at 2022 national championships, including a first-place result in the 30k freestyle event. The 2014 UVM grad wound up second in the 15k classic race at nationals and has posted five top-10 finishes in World Cup results. He cracked the top-20 three times during the 2018 Winter Games, placing 11th in the 50k classic event to record the best finish in history by a U.S. skier in that event.
“Races at the 2022 Olympics have been on my goal list for a long time,” Patterson said to the U.S. Ski Team. “I’m excited to return to the Olympics and build on the successes I had in 2018. We have a strong contingent of U.S. athletes and I look forward to being a part of it.”
Ogden was the inaugural recipient of the David and Beth Daigle Ski Scholarship at UVM and enjoyed a strong start to the winter season while competing on both the World Cup circuit and in EISA races for the Catamounts. He placed 22nd in a World Cup sprint race last month in Germany before returning home to win the first race of the NCAA season at the Colby Carnival. His older sister Katharine is also a NCAA champion and their younger sister Charlotte races for Middlebury College.
Stratton Mountain School T2 Elite Team racer Jessie Diggins headlines the U.S. squad after capturing a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics. The 30-year-old is the defending World Cup overall and distance champion. She will compete alongside 33-year-old Rosie Brennan, who is the oldest U.S. competitor and boasts a pair of World Cup victories.
“We are incredibly excited to be welcoming so many athletes to their first Olympic team,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Cross Country Director Chris Grover. “We’ve been watching this American talent emerge at World Juniors for the past five seasons, and now these very same athletes that have brought home so much hardware are populating the Olympic team.
“Beijing will be such a valuable experience for them as they progress towards being medal contenders at the highest level. We are also lucky to have the experience, leadership and professionalism of athletes like Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan to show these young athletes what it takes to be successful at this level.”
Athletes were selected based upon World Cup results, World Cup rankings, SuperTour results and the U.S. Cross Country Championships. The 2022 Winter Games will feature 12 cross country events, including four individual events for both men and women.
There will also be two team events for each gender, including the team sprint and the team relay. At each Olympics, disciplines swap between freestyle and classic techniques. Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the freestyle team sprint at the 2018 Games, marking the first Olympic gold medal for the USA in Nordic skiing. The team sprint at the 2022 Games will be held in the classic technique.
Cross country kicks off the 2022 Games with its first medal event, the women’s 15k skiathlon on Feb. 5. The event features two 7.5k legs, with the athletes skiing the classic technique for the first 7.5k and then switching to the freestyle technique for the second 7.5k. The men will compete in the 30k skiathlon on Feb. 6— a 15k classic followed by 15k freestyle.
Massachusetts racer Julia Kern will make her Olympic debut and is likely to be a top threat in the sprints. The 24-year-old Stratton racer made her first World Cup podium appearance in 2019 during a freestyle sprint in Slovenia.
Former Middlebury College athlete Sophia Laukli is also heading to Beijing after improving by leaps and bounds during the past several years. The 21-year-old Maine native now skis for the University of Utah. Rounding out the U.S. women’s team are 23-year-old Colorado skier Hailey Swirbul, 20-year-old Washington racer Novie McCabe and 23-year-old Californian Hannah Halvorsen.
Ben Ogden and Scott Patterson will team up with four other skiers on the men’s side.
Rising World Cup star JC Schoonmaker is a 21-year-old California resident who recently qualified third during the Dresden World Cup sprints in Germany.
Wisconsin’s Kevin Bolger is a 28-year-old World Cup veteran who also excels in shorter events. Also in the mix are Alaskan standouts Luke Jager and Gus Schumacher. Lager is a 22-year-old who can turn on the jets in both sprints and distance events. Schumacher is a 21-year-old who’s emerged as one of the World Cup’s most promising young stars.
Cross Country Schedule Saturday, Feb. 5
Women’s 15k Skiathlon Sunday, Feb. 6
Men’s 30k Skiathlon Tuesday, Feb. 8
Men and Women’s Freestyle Sprint Thursday, Feb. 10
Women’s 10k Classic Friday, Feb. 11
Men’s 15k Classic Saturday, Feb 12
Women’s 4x5k Relay Sunday, Feb. 13
Men’s 4x10k Relay Wednesday, Feb. 16
Men and Women’s Classic Team Sprint Saturday, Feb. 19
Men’s 50k Freestyle Mass Start Sunday, Feb. 20
Women’s 30k Freestyle Mass Start
