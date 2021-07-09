The Major League Baseball Amateur Draft begins on Sunday and runs through Tuesday. There’s a strong possibility a name familiar to Vermont high school baseball fans gets called.
U-32 pitcher Owen Kellington was recently invited MLB Draft Combine, working out with some of the most elite prospects expected to be taken in the coming days.
It was another notch in a dream year for the hard-throwing right-hander.
In addition to leading the Raiders to their first state championship in program history, Kellington became the first Gatorade Vermont Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from U-32.
On the hill, Kellington compiled a 7-0 record with a 0.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts against just eight walks in 49 innings. An astounding 91 percent of all outs he recorded came by strikeout. At the plate, he posted a .667 batting average with seven home runs, 32 runs scored and 26 RBI.
With 20 rounds of drafting set across the three days, there’s a very good chance Kellington will be drafted.
If he does hear his name called, Kellington will have a decision to make, either sign with the team that drafted him or attend the University of Connecticut, where he committed to play his college ball.
With the draft on our doorstep, Vermont Baseball Coaches Association Executive Director Bruce Bosley compiled a list of Vermonters, with high school or state collegiate connections, to be drafted since its inception.
Let’s take a look at some of the Vermont standouts from who were drafted.
Kevin Bellomo: Bellomo, an outfielder and first baseman, is from Rutland and attended Rutland High, before moving on to play at Western Carolina, where he played under Jack Leggett, who had successful coaching runs at Vermont and Clemson as well.
He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 56th round in 1991. That year two University of Vermont players were also drafted.
Bellomo played three years of minor league ball and made it as high as the Double A Shreveport Captains of the Texas League. In his minor league career, he amassed 125 hits, six home runs and 56 runs batted in.
Michael McDonald: McDonald, a first baseman and catcher, is from Rutland and attended Vermont Academy. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 49th round in 1968.
Delbert “Shane” Stacey: Stacey, a right-handed pitcher, is from Rutland attended Rutland High. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 48th round in 1978.
Matt Duffy: There have been three Vermont-connected draftees that have made it to the MLB. Duffy, who played at UVM for two years before playing at Tennessee, is the most recent one to accomplish that.
Duffy, a third baseman who is not to be confused with the current Chicago Cubs infielder with the same name, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 20th round in 2011. He played in 11 games for Houston across two seasons and had three RBIs.
Mike Rochford: Rochford, a left-handed pitcher, was a standout athlete at South Burlington. He became the first, and currently only, Vermont high school product to selected in the draft and go on to play in the MLB.
He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the 1982 January draft. He played parts of three seasons with the Red Sox, making eight appearances and getting a start in 1990.
Kirk McCaskill: McCaskill, a right-handed pitcher, preceded Duffy as a UVM player drafted that played in the MLB, hearing his name called in 1982 in the fourth round by the then-California Angels.
McCaskill had a lengthy MLB career playing for the Angels from 1985-1991 and the Chicago White Sox from 1992-1996. He racked up 106 wins in his career, including a 1986 season where he won 17 games for the Angels.
Buddy Lamothe: Lamothe, a right-handed pitcher, has quite the story. The Lyndon Institute standout looked to be on the trajectory toward the MLB following his time at Lyndon and was having a nice career at San Jacinto College, but it all came to a halt when a swimming accident left him paralyzed.
The next month, the Houston Astros helped him realize his professional baseball dream, drafting Lamothe in the 40th round of the 2011 Draft.
Lamothe has since returned to Lyndon as an assistant coach for the baseball program.
Tyler Pelland: Pelland, a left-hander from Monkton who played at Mount Abraham, is the last Vermonter to be drafted in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft. Pelland was taken in the ninth round in 2002 by the Boston Red Sox.
Pelland played in the minor leagues for six seasons and made it was high as the Triple A Louisville Bats in the Cincinnati Reds farm system.
Bill Currier: Currier, an outfielder, played at Essex before moving on to play at UVM, playing for Leggett.
Currier went on to be drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth round in 1981.
Currier is probably more well-known for his coaching career. He spent 22 seasons coaching at UVM, before the program’s end in 2009. He’s now the coach at Fairfield University, where his 2021 club went 39-5 and was a force in the NCAA Regional tournament.
Robert Danaher: The late Danaher was from right-handed pitcher from Montpelier and went to Montpelier High. He played his college ball at South Alabama and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 32nd round in 1967.
Ken Martin: Martin is from Waterbury and attended Burlington High. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in 1980 and played Rookie ball in the Gulf Coast League and Appalachian League.
Bill Vielleux: Vielleux, a shortstop, is from White River Junction and went to Hartford High. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 48th round in 1993. He spent two years playing with the Cubs’ Gulf Coast League team, where he had 56 hits and 29 RBIs.
Vielleux was recently named the head baseball coach at Hartford, a team he helped coach to a one-loss season this past spring.
John Bakis: Bakis, an infielder, played at Norwich University and was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 40th round in 1970. He made it as high as Single A ball with the Fort Lauderdale Yankees in 1971.
Gary Parmenter: Gary Parmenter and his brother Walt, the former baseball coach at Mount Anthony, were both drafted. Gary had the more lengthy minor league career after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the June secondary draft in 1983.
The right-handed pitcher had 23 wins and a 3.84 earned run average in his minor league career.
There are many more Vermonters who have heard their name called over the years. We’ll soon find out if another name gets added to the list.
