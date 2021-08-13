Thursday night’s major league baseball game in Dyersville, Iowa was precious. It was an old Saturday Evening Post Rockwell cover come to life.
Sure, the game itself was exciting with a storybook ending courtesy of Chicago’s Tim Anderson.
But the game could have been a 12-0 dog and the experience would have been memorable for the fans in Dyersville and those of us watching at home.
It was the ambience that was so special. The old-time feel of baseball when there were only 16 major league baseball teams and we knew every statistic on the back of every baseball card.
It was about days when everyone played baseball all summer and we didn’t need an organized practice to do it.
It was about an era when there weren’t that many games on television and when the weekly TV game rolled around with Dizzy Dean and Pee Wee Reese calling the action, we were in heaven.
We in Vermont still have places with the old-time feel. We’ve lost some of them to progress and that is inevitable.
But here are a few places to love for their nod to a much earlier time:
High school football
Poultney High School’s Dean W. Houghton Field is a treasure when it comes to creating thoughts of an earlier era.
They have made much needed improvements in recent years but it has retained the feel of the days when Houghton coached there back in the 1960s.
Old homes are nearby and the old brick school building beyond the end zone only adds to the mystique.
If only they had left the old Sunkist sign on the building.
Robert K. Lewis Field, home of the Lyndon Institute football team, also has to be in the discussion.
It is still a shrine for daytime football. The ambience is created by the old brick building beyond the end zone, the post office behind the other end zone, and a cemetery off to the side.
It really does take you back a few decades.
High school basketball
Proctor’s Almo Buggiani Gymnasium. The little gym has not changed much since Almo Buggiani was sweeping and polishing the school’s hallways.
It’s one of those old gyms with not a whole lot of seating and a stage at one end.
There aren’t many of these left.
High school baseball
The diamond that brings back memories from another time was the one on the Craftsbury Common. I never saw it in action, but the story goes that a ball hit over the short fence was a double.
But for places where the game is still being played, Proctor’s diamond has to be on the list.
The field has woods to the back and a row of neat houses beyond the outfield fence.
Even the dates on the monument behind first base are old. It honors former Proctor athlete Rudolph S. Swanson who died way too young in 1927.
Think of it as part of a community playground. The town’s skating rink is behind the first base dugout and you can get to the town’s pool by traipsing through the woods behind the backstop. It is Americana.
But White River Valley’s baseball diamond in South Royalton has to be mentioned.
The Blue Monster in left field gives it flavor but so do the tables with seats on a bank behind home plate offering a great vantage point for watching the Wildcats.
The setting transports you back in time. It is baseball in the country. Just ask Rutland’s Steve Marro who was umpiring an American Legion baseball game at this park and had to chase a critter back in the woods to halt a five-minute deer delay.
Since high school baseball is still played at Montpelier Recreation Field, home of the Vermont Mountaineers, that one must be included.
The old-time touch comes in the form of the charming wooden grandstand.
High school softball
The softball diamond at Otter Valley Union High School gives you the feel of standing in Iowa corn.
You make the long walk up the roadway and it takes you well away from the school building, putting you at a field surrounded by woods
When games or practices are not being held to the south of it, you feel like you are back in time at an Otter softball game. Candon Field is softball in the country.
High school soccer
When you’re at a soccer game — or any games on the fields at Leland & Gray — you are down in a bowl, hardly aware of the school building up on the hill.
It is you, soccer and nothing else, including any troubles or worries. You left them behind someplace high above this gem of an athletic complex.
Field Hockey
Woodstock Union High School consistently played championship field hockey when Yvonne Frates was the coach.
The Wasps still contend for championships as they play the games on Yvonne Frates Field.
Again, the field is removed from the building and it it feels every bit the same as it did when Frates was exhorting the Wasps from the sidelines.
Lacrosse
High school lacrosse, along with other sports, is played at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
There is much about the venerable facility that is modern with improvements updating it every year.
But giving it that old field-of-dreams feel is the historic 1887 grandstand that affords fans shelter from the elements. It is one the oldest wooden grandstands in the country.
A state of beauty
There are many more fields and courts with the “Iowa” feel throughout our great state.
You can find them anywhere — from a football game in Newport on the shores of Lake Memphremagog to a Nordic ski meet at the Wild Wings Ski Touring Center in Peru.
