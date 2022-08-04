You don't have to tell Vermont coach Craig Sleeman or his New Hampshire counterpart Chris Childs how often the special teams units can swing a football game.
Punters, return men and coverage guys can turn the tide of a game in seconds.
That was certainly the case 50 years when Vermont won the game 6-0 on a 47-yard punt return by St. Johnsbury's Tom Sherrer.
That Golden Anniversary team played in a game that is still most remembered for the bus accident on the way to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts.
A car ran the bus off the road and New Hampshire quarterback Bob Underhill (Newport High) was injured so that he could not play in the game.
Windsor coach Ken Liorto ran what was termed the "Alley Play" to spring Sherrer for the game's only score.
Ironically, the Alley Play was the same return play that coach Bob Underhill (young Bob's father) had deployed with great success during his career. Bob was the New Hampshire coach in 1972.
The Underhills later would have Vermont connections. The father went on to have a stint as the head football coach at Mount Anthony.
The son played for a fast pitch softball team called Roger Ryan out of Springfield. That team advanced to the ASA World Series in Spokane, Washington. Underhill was the leadoff batter and hit the first pitch for a home run in a victory over Austin, Minnesota.
Players on Vermont's Golden Anniversary team were: Bellows Falls' Gil Bennett, South Burlington's Mark Brigham; Montpelier's Peter Dale, Windsor's Jim Ewald, South Burlington's Thomas Falivene, Lyndon's Mark Griswold, Mount St. Joseph's Robert Job, Brattleboro's Joseph F. Juscen III, Springfield's Robert LaPlante, Mount St. Joseph's Thomas LaVictoire, South Burlington's Jack Leggett, Rice Memorial's James Limanek, Poultney's Gerald Hadeka, Bellows Falls' Kent Haskell, Montpelier's James Huntsman, Rice's James Limaenk, Middlebury's Jack Lyons, Burlington's John Muzuzan, Rutland's James McMahon, Mount St. Joseph's James Mee, Burlington's Kenneth Munson, Rutland's Stan Pallutto, Spaulding's Mark Rossi, Springfield's John Sackevich, St. Johnsbury's Sherrer, Rutland's Terry Swane, St. Johnsbury's Frank Trebilcock, Windsor's Fred White and Hartford's Richard Wright.
NOTES: Leggett went on to have an outstanding career as a college baseball coach at Vermont, Western Carolina and Clemson. His record was 1,332-770-1. Leggett also kicked a program record 52-yard field goal at Maine that has since been tied. ... That win by the 1972 Vermont team was the second of three straight victories for the Green Mountain Staters.
