A few years ago, the Mount Anthony boys soccer entered a rebuilding stage, with an eye on building a strong base for the future.
Like any rebuilding club, MAU took its lumps, but the light at the end of the tunnel beamed bright.
The fruits of that rebuild have bore a contender in 2021 and that showed in the Patriots’ 6-0 win against Southern Vermont League rival Rutland Friday night at Alumni Field.
“This is now the third and fourth year I’ve had these guys,” said MAU coach Mike Molloy. “They’re starting to believe.”
“At the beginning of the season, I said I thought (MAU) would be better this year and they certainly were,” said Rutland coach Ben Black. “There’s a lot of speed and a lot of quality all over the field for them. They made it really hard to play against. They’re athletic and fast.”
Good teams execute on critical plays and that’s exactly what the Patriots did right out of the gate.
MAU got a corner kick less than five minutes into the game. Junior Silas Rella-Neill took it and sent a perfect ball into the box, which Peter McKenna headed into the right side of the net.
The Patriots added on eight minutes later with a great effort play. The ball was bounding toward the end line, but senior Tristan Gardner ran on to make a sliding play to keep it in play. Jacob Tibbetts was right there to bury a goal.
“(Tristan) is a defender by trade, but he just works hard. Jake was in the right position to finish that,” Molloy said.
Rella-Neill got on the scoreboard himself with 18:45 to play in the half with a shot from outside the box that found the right side of the net and a great run by Nate Potter led to a goal late in the half.
There weren’t any cheap goals for MAU. The Patriots worked for everything they got.
“Silas’ goal was a cracker,” Molloy said. “They were all created goals. We like to go wide and then thread it down and go. Everybody is starting to believe and be like, ‘hey, I want in, I want to be a part of it.’”
Rutland evened out play a bit in the second half, earning more possession. The chances weren’t plentiful, but they made the Patriots’ back line work harder than they had in the opening 40 minutes.
“I thought we were a lot better in the second half. For our young group, that’s what we want, to respond to the challenges that the games bring them,” Black said.
“Tough night. It was not the result we wanted.”
Collin Bevin scored midway through the second half and Tibbetts added the final insurance goal with 11:14 to play.
The win pushed MAU to 6-4 and was its fourth straight win. Earlier in the week, the Patriots shut out rival Burr and Burton.
“I think we do a lot of good things and we keep it simple,” Molloy said. “We pass the ball around then we attack. I was pleased with our early goals and I thought we kept our composure in the second half because it could have gotten chippy.
“The offense is playing well, the midfield is controlling and the defense is playing well, so you can’t complain.”
Rutland (0-10) hosts Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
