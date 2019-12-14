Rutland High School came all the way back from a 17-point deficit on Saturday.
That was a win for the young Raiders at the opening round of the boys' 2019 North-South games, even if CVU's 59-51 victory said otherwise.
The RedHawks led 38-21 early in the second half before the Raiders mounted two big runs that stirred up the crowd at College of St. Joseph, the Raiders' temporary home. The second burst, ending with a Noah DePoy transition layup, gave the Raiders a 51-50 lead, their first since being ahead 2-1.
CVU guard Ethan Harvey then took over, scoring seven of his 15 points in the final three minutes while the Raiders offense stalled. CVU's last five points came from the free throw line.
Noah Allen led CVU with 16 points while veteran Evan Pockette popped in 18 for Rutland, 14 of those in the second half.
Both teams took a step forward, Rutland by virtue of experience for a very inexperienced squad and CVU by giving its recent history a shake.
Close playoff losses with blown leads have haunted the RedHawks, who have a team that could make noise in the NVAC this season.
"We would like to have it be clean and extend that lead but what a good experience to come down here and deal with that punch-back and still be able to get through," said RedHawks coach Mike Osborne.
"So that was a real positive thing for us overall."
"I thought we showed tremendous heart," Rutland's Mike Wood said. "The first 16 minutes they had us on our heels. We started out the second half (saying) we have to stop playing passive and attack the basket.
"We made some plays. We've got some work to do but I don't think there's any shame losing on Night 1 to CVU."
After about 12 minutes of parry and thrust, CVU took charge on the shoulders of Allen, their big center. Allen created matchup problems and CVU took advantage by posting him up, and he came through with 12 points by halftime. He had four of those in a 14-2 run that closed the second period while the Raiders flailed away from 3-point range and fell behind 32-19. The Raiders had 10 turnovers and were 1 for 4 from 3-point range.
Kyle DelBianco had all nine of his points to keep the Raiders in the same zip code at halftime.
Then Allen sat down with his third foul early in the third, Rutland picked up its defensive intensity and 3s began to fall in a stirring, 14-0 charge.
The Raiders found another defensive gear, pressured vigorously from back to front and CVU cooperated with a couple off missed layups after beating the pressure.
Pockette, Finn McGuiness and Maddox Traynor made three straight treys and Malik Hendrickson kept the run going with one of his two critical offensive rebounds, cashing this one in for a stickback. The Raiders found themselves within 43-39 at the end of three.
Rutland's future was etched all over a 9-0 run that produced the lead in the fourth. DePoy, a junior who pulled down seven rebounds in his first varsity start, had four of his nine points and freshman guard Eli Pockette turned a steal into a transition layup and a three-point play.
Then Harvey sandwiched a baseline jumper and a layup off a nice inside look by Tyler Morehouse around a Raiders turnover and the RedHawks pulled ahead for good. Rutland kept attacking the rim while it was close but CVU's big interior defense was all over the Raiders.
"I think we were a little gassed," said Wood, whose team faces another veteran squad at Fair Haven on Thursday.
"We're a work in progress but as long as we continue to play like that, we'll be fine. It's going to take some time but we played a lot of young kids tonight. It would have been great to get the win but as long as we can build on it, I'm happy."
