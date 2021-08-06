NEWPORT — A generational battle between the boomers and zoomers added extra spice to the 2021 Vermont Women’s Golf Amateur Championship.
A 30- or 40-year age gap between the top contenders has been a common theme at recent Ams. This week’s event at Newport Country Club was no exception, with the old guard showcasing its might once again.
A six-shot victory by 49-year-old Holly Reynolds confirmed that some of the state’s most experienced competitors are still as sharp as ever. It was the 10th career title for the Morrisville native, who recorded a three-round score of 6-over 222. The two-time U.S. Open participant captured her first Am crown in 1989.
The 2020 Am champ, 54-year-old Andrea Brown, wound up fifth at 239. Brown was also the 2004 Am winner and prevailed at the Mid-Amateur Championship in 2002, 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2018. Last month she completed the trifecta by securing top honors at the Senior Am.
Ann O’Day is another veteran whose game has aged like a fine wine during the past few decades. She was the Mid-Am champ in 1996, 1999, 2001 and also placed second on three occasions. Oday shot a 76 during the final round of this year’s Am to finish seventh (240).
Sixth-place finisher Jeanne Morrissey (240) also proved that she can still mix it up with the best. The 61-year-old was runner-up behind Reynolds at the 2017 Am and is typically among the front-runners in any event she enters. Morrissey won the Senior Am in 2015 and 2020 while finishing runner-up in 2016 and 2019. She won the Mid-Am in 1998 and has been runner up six times since then.
Next week Reynolds will travel to Laconia, New Hampshire, to compete in a qualifying event for the U.S. Mid-Am. She will turn 50 later this year, making her eligible to compete in the 2022 U.S. Senior Am in Anchorage, Alaska.
PAQUET CUPYear-long team bragging rights belong to Williston Golf Club, which took home the Paquet Cup for the second consecutive summer following a dynamite showing from a battle-tested crew.
Morrissey’s consistency was on display again during rounds of 80, 84 and 76. Oday also stayed out of trouble and got the job done, producing rounds of 82, 82 and 76. Fellow Williston member Gretchen White (246) turned heads as well, placing eighth behind rounds of 80, 81 and 85. Wendy Drolette (12th, 251) and Barbara Shiffler (20th, 260) were additional standouts for Williston, which hosted the men’s Am last month.
Rhonda Colvard (14th, 255), Cara Cain (15th, 255) and Cheri Campbell (22nd, 261) set the tone for second-place Burlington Country Club. They were supported by teammates Debbie Savoie (31st, 271), Lauryn Goulet (39th, 284), Phyllis Phillips (40th, 286) and Cheryl Hoar (43rd, 294).
The top finishers for third-place Vermont National were Dana Cassidy (21st, 261), Cathy Neff (23rd, 263) and Josie Herrera (26th, 266). Also representing Vermont National were Julie Dale (28th, 268), Michelle Rocheleau (34th, 272), Sara Beth Marroquin (37th, 283) and Grace Marroquin (48th, 315).
RISING STARS
The Quechee Club’s Amy Lyon (237 strokes) placed first among juniors. She fired rounds of 80, 78 and 79 to finish third overall, holding off Brown and Lindsay Cone by two strokes.
Recent Otter Valley graduate Mia Politano (249) was second after rounds of 83, 87 and 79. She was followed by Jillian Miles (268), Namo Chaisri (270), Sara Beth Marroquin (283) and Grace Marroquin (315).
Twenty-year-old Julia Dapron (228) was the runner-up for the second straight year. According to the Stonehill College athlete, the recent infusion of new talent has been a welcome change following a few thin years.
“My first Amateur was when I was 15 and there was probably one other girl my age,” Dapron said. “I really enjoy seeing a bunch of juniors out here — it’s really cool. I used to play with the guys in high school golf and the VGA events because there were no girls to play with. So I love seeing the juniors out here. And I also have a good time with the old guns that have been out here for many years.”
Dapron will begin her junior season at Stonehill in a few weeks after placing runner-up her sophomore year at the Northeast 10 Conference Championships. Her Skyhawks team will visit her home course, Dorset Field Club, for a tourney this fall. Last year Dapron lost a five-hole playoff to Brown at the Am, and her current trajectory is as impressive as her long bombs from off the tee.
“In high school I was a super nervous golfer: My heart was beating until the fifth hole,” she said. “And now it’s really just the first tee box where I’m nervous. So I don’t really get nervous for tournaments anymore, and that’s out of playing in college. Because you just have to go out there no matter what and hit some balls. But it’s a challenge for me because on college courses I’m playing around 6,000 yards. So going from that to this (5,247 yards) is very hard for me. Because normally I’m hitting 7, 6 or 5-irons into greens for my second shot in college. And here I’m hitting 56 (degree) wedges. It’s definitely a different game of golf for me, but it’s super fun.”
