SPRINGFIELD — Springfield continued its early-season success with a 4-1 win over Mill River in a Southern Vermont League game Tuesday at sun-filled Gurney Field.
The win followed an impressive 4-0 win over Green Mountain on Friday.
Fueling the win was senior forward Jenna Veysey, last year’s top scorer, with two goals and an assist.
It was Veysey’s goal that broke a 1-1 tie early in the second half and it was one of those goals that not everybody could have made as she tricky dribbled her way from a maze of players and from 15 yards out and left-footed it for the score. “Yes, I am right-footed, but I practice that shot a lot,” said Veysey, who also competes in the Upper Valley Lightning League in the summer.
While Springfield’s first-year coach Ray Curren acknowledges the skills of Veysey he thought what also turned the game in the Cosmos’ favor was the midfield play of several girls, including Mycah White, Emily Benson, Kayla Gibbons, Hope Darrell and Belle White.
“Our second half was much better because of what we did at midfield,” said Curren, who is Stevens High School educator and coached the Newport girls last year.
“We started winning the 50-50 balls and began taking control of the game,” said Curren, who said he is still trying to figure things out in Division II. “I really didn’t know what to expect today. All I know is that we lost to them pretty bad last year.”
It was the opener for Mill River and first-year coach Shawn Bendig and he hopes his girls will play better as the season rolls along. “For some reason we lacked intensity and just didn’t get after it,” he said. He was particularly unhappy with the response once his team came from behind to tie the game. “I thought that would get us going, but it didn’t.”
Bendig also agreed that he has some good players, “but we just didn’t show it today.”
The game was scoreless until 7:41 of the first half when Gibbons, on a great hustle effort from midfield, took a Veysey pass on the run and one-timed it past sophomore Malori Carlson in the Mill River goal.
Mill River tied it early in the second half when a long shot from Hannah Anderson was just under the crossbar and over than hands of Springfield net minder sophomore Megan Stagner.
But the rest of the game belonged to the Cosmos, who got the lead on Veysey’s fancy goal, which was followed by a Maddie O’Brien roller that eluded Carlson, and Veysey’s second tally.
Springfield hosts Hartford on Friday while Mill River will take on Woodstock on Thursday.
Notes: Official Eric Evans said there is one major rule change this year in that a timeout will be called if the winning team makes a substitution in the final five minutes.
