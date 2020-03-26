The coronavirus pandemic has golf on hold but the Vermont Golf Association is not yet looking at it being closed down for the long-term.
As of Thursday morning VGA Executive Director John Goodchild said his organization, which runs a vast number of amateur events every season, is only looking at the possibility of postponing tournaments and one-day events scheduled through early May.
Those include the season-opening state day at Proctor-Pittsford April 25, which always attracts a huge field, and the Vermont Four-Ball May 2-3.
He said it’s more likely the former would be rescheduled but there are hopes that the latter, the largest amateur tournament in terms of participation in New England, could go off as scheduled.
The status of tournaments will discussed and updated at a VGA executive committee meeting on April 1, Goodchild said.
“The Four-Ball is a big one and if golf is open they (the six clubs hosting the event — Rutland, Neshobe, Proctor-Pittsford, Equinox, Manchester and Dorset) would have to follow safety practices,” he said.
Those practices are listed on the VGA website.
The VGA has been in contact with the six host clubs and what needs to be done to keep players safe. All six clubs are still on board with hosting the event.
Other events scheduled in the first half of May are state days at Burlington Country Club May 11 and Williston May 14.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
