Vermont Golf Association events are set to go on as scheduled this season, at the very least as of Tuesday.
Executive director John Goodchild of the VGA said that no VGA playing events had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and that the organization will continue to monitor and act with the benefit of information from public health and government authorities.
One VGA-sponsored seminar has been cancelled but all tournaments are still on as planned, the earliest ones being the annual state day kickoff at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club on April 25 and the enormously popular Vermont Four-Ball May 2-3.
The latter is staged at six courses and is recognized in terms of participation as the largest amateur event in New England.
The VGA sponsors state days throughout Vermont from late April through September as well as major events like the Four-Ball, Vermont Amateur, Senior Amateur and Mid-Amateur. These can involve between dozens, to more than 100, contestants.
The VGA sent out the following email on Tuesday:
“The Vermont Golf Association is monitoring the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation very closely as the health, safety and well-being of our community is the priority. During extraordinary times, such as the current global pandemic, The VGA will be guided in decision making with the information provided by public health and government authorities.
“In light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, The VGA will continue to operate a normal business schedule and will evaluate all events, meetings, seminars and gatherings in the coming weeks. We remain in close communication with host facilities and will stress best practices and guidelines as recommended by those public health and government authorities.
“As we near the active season, The VGA will continue to update the membership on any and all adjustments to schedules and operations through our website and other electronic resources.
“Should you have any questions, please contact the VGA office at (802) 497-3897 or contact john@vtga.org
“We hope that everyone will follow the advice of the CDC and our local health authorities to lessen the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”
Goodchild said the VGA is sharing information with other New England states golf bodies.
“They are basically all doing the same thing,” Goodchild said.
