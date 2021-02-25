Lindsay Bynon got the Castleton University women’s volleyball head coaching job at the tender age of 23. Don’t worry, she had a head start.
Her father Gary would bring her to his volleyball practices at Burnt Hills High School in New York, placing her in the gym in a playpen while he was coaching.
She began playing at the age of 8 and was a member of two of her father’s state championship teams at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School.
She was born into a volleyball family. Her brother Michael was the head coach at the Coast Guard Academy. Another brother Matthew played volleyball at Rivier College in Nashua, New Hampshire and now operates a large volleyball facility in Lowell, Massachusetts.
“It’s really awesome. I am so proud of what my brothers have accomplished,” Bynon said.
Her father’s accomplishments are staggering. He has built a dynasty in his 33 years of high school coaching.
“His teams won something like 393 straight games over a 20-year span in the Suburban Council,” Bynon said.
Lindsay played for NCAA Division II College of St. Rose in Albany and then switched to Division III Nazareth in Rochester, New York.
“I love the Capital Region, but I needed to get out and experience something else,” she said of her move to Nazareth.
“It was one of the best decisions for me. It helped me grow.”
Not only that, she received a solid foundation for being a college coach by experiencing two different college coaching styles.
It is not lost on her that she was so young when she attained her college coaching job.
“I take a step back every day and appreciate the opportunity I have. It’s really awesome,” she said.
She had familiarity with Castleton long before she came to campus to begin building the program in 2019.
Bynon accompanied her father to Castleton for years in the summer when he operated Spike Mountain, a volleyball camp in Castleton’s Glenbrook Gymnasium for aspiring young players.
She is still close in age to her players but she believes there is an advantage to that.
“I am fortunate to have athletes who are amazing. They work hard in practice every day and are so respectful,” Bynon said.
“I know the stresses of balancing athletics and academics and I can tell them that I was in their shoes not too long ago. They can relate to that.”
Bynon is coaching at a college where high school volleyball is sparse in the southern tier of the state.
The northern half of Vermont boasts some strong teams and the sport is growing there.
“I am so proud of the state of Vermont for growing volleyball,” Bynon said. “More teams have been added and I am hopeful that it will grow in the southern part.”
She has one Vermonter on her team, Essex’s Lizzie Goodrich. She led the Spartans with 97 kills in 2019 and was second on the team with 16 blocks.
Bynon uses her connections with the New York State volleyball network in her recruiting but she is also attempting to her familiarize herself with the Vermont high school and club volleyball scene.
Volleyball is a fast growing sport but it is also a tight-knit community. One member of her incoming freshman class, for example, is Hailey Martinovich who was coached by one of Bynon’s former high school teammates.
Martinovich played for Brighton High School in Rochester, New York.
“I love recruiting. I love building connections with coaches and athletes,” Bynon said. “Recruiting is a huge part of my job.”
Recruiting during the pandemic is a bit different with much more reliance on technology. Students are unable to travel for campus visits.
“I am young so I am pretty good with technology,” Bynon said.
She communicates with prospective recruits on social media and on Zoom. She has also constructed Zoom tours of the campus.
During winter break, the Spartans did virtual team workouts.
Recruits were invited to watch those but they could not participate in them due to NCAA rules.
The Spartans play in the very competitive Little East Conference which boasts nine women’s volleyball teams.
“It is one of the top volleyball conferences in the Northeast,” Bynon said.
“It was a great switch for Castleton (from the North Atlantic Conference) and it is very exciting for me and very motivating for me.”
When Bynon is recruiting she feels she has plenty to sell including topnotch facilities, a beautiful campus and town and a diverse academic program.
She says the athletic program itself is a drawing card.
“We have 40% of the students on campus as student athletes. We have 28 varsity sports. It is such a cool environment to be a part of,” Bynon said.
The Little East has been dominated by defending champion UMass-Boston. The Beacons have won the title nine of the last 11 years.
Bynon wants to get Castleton to a level where it is competitive in the LEC and eventually challenge UMass-Boston and the league’s other heavyweights for championships.
It is a long road but she has the passion and drive for the game to see it thorough.
And a family that will be watching.
