Two of the biggest concerns from Vermont athletes, parents and coaches alike over the last week had to do with football and masking in all sports, except cross country, this fall.
Following the fall sports guidance released last week, which said there will be no 11-on-11 full contact football and detailed the mask mandate, many weren’t afraid to express their thoughts on the topic.
Vermont Principals’ Association Executive Director Bob Johnson and Executive Director Jay Nichols took plenty of time to touch upon some of that criticism during the VPA’s annual media day on Tuesday.
The decision to move from 11-on-11 full contact football to 7-on-7 touch football was highly discussed.
“People are very concerned that 11-on-11 is not being allowed,” Johnson said. “From the football committee’s perspective, they had to look at some option, if we knew that 11-on-11 was not on board at all this year.
“We’re telling people is that Vermont is doing the best that it can with the recommendations that came out from the Agency of Education and Department of Natural Resources. We’re trying to offer sports any way we can.”
“Our position has been from day one that the Department of Health gets to make these decisions. We’re in a pandemic. They’re the medical experts and we are not. We’re just going to work within the parameters they set for us,” Nichols said.
The VIFL is meeting this week to come out with a concrete proposal for the 7-on-7 season, which will be passed on to the VPA football committee. The plan is expected to have two parts, according to Johnson. One part will deal with skill positions, such as quarterback, running back and receiver, while the other part deals with lineman. There is also talk of lineman strength tests as a possibility in that plan.
The VPA is aware that there is a petition for full contact, 11-on-11 on football to be played. One was notably started by CVU football player Henry Kramer, an offensive lineman for the Redhawks.
Nichols said he received a copy of a petition recently.
“I responded back to the person that we don’t get to make the decision on this. We understand their concern, but we would always defer to the Department of Health. They’re the ones who get to make that decision,” he said.
There has also been some concern about all athletes having to wear masks, except for cross country running.
“I’ve seen students have said that if the choice is I either have to wear a face mask or I don’t play the sport, I’m gonna wear the face mask because I want to play the sport,” Johnson said.
There was a recent Duke University study that discussed the use of gaiter masks, which are used prominently in Major League Baseball currently. The study details the ineffectiveness of the use of those types of masks.
“If you’ve read the study, you find out it’s a very limited study,” Johnson said. “It was done with a certain type of gaiter, which is a one-ply gaiter.”
The recommendation is a cloth facial covering and multi-layers is the best course of action.
Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner, had this to say at Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conference last week.
“I am not aware of any substance of literature that actually counters the use of masks because it can be harmful, so I don’t think there is a lot of support for that. But again, like anything in a pandemic, where population has never masked before, I’m sure this will get more and more studied.”
How playing with masks will impact an athlete’s play will be played out in real time as they get used to the change.
In sports such as bass fishing and golf, where it isn’t difficult to social distance, students will be encouraged to bring face masks with them, but realistically won’t have to wear them
There was some concern around masking in the case that a student had a medical issue, such as asthma, or a behavioral reason.
Nichols said that in the Safe and Healthy Start guidance if a kid had a behavioral or medical reason or a doctor’s notice, they’d be okay to not wear a mask in school, but that wasn’t put in the sports guidance.
Nichols said he met with Dr. Levine, Dr. (William) Raszka, Dr. (Benjamin) Lee and David Younce (Mill River superintendent), to discuss getting something in the sports guidance to say if a doctor said the kid had a medical reason why they couldn’t wear a mask or a certain type of mask that it would be allowed.
“There is some worry from people that some doctors will just grant lots of waivers and the Department of Health is very clear that they don’t want that to occur,” Nichols said.
