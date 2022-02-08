MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principals’ Association is set to welcome a new class of inductees into the VPA Hall of Fame on May 20.
Two successful coaches, a pair of outstanding officials and 11 standout student-athletes have been selected for 2022 induction.
Since the creation of the Hall of Fame in 2001, the VPA has honored more than 250 student-athletes, coaches/advisors, administrators, officials, media members, and contributors for their efforts.
A pair of 2022 inductees have Rutland County connections.
From the coaches/advisors category, Gary “Mac” MacDonald, of Poultney and Mill River Union in North Clarendon, served as the baseball coach for Poultney (1979-2004) and as softball (2008-2009) and baseball (2010-2015) coach for Mill River Union High School for more than 30 years.
MacDonald has collected more than 300 career varsity wins including a state championship with Poultney in 1992 and the Division II state baseball title with Mill River in 2014.
As an official, Joe Davine Jr., of Rutland, has been a top-rated basketball official for more than 35 years. His work each year leads to him often being selected to handle the big games in the postseason tournaments. He also has been a regular contributor to the mentorship of new officials in Vermont and is a past president of the state association.
Joining MacDonald in the coaches/advisors category is Tim Eno, of Bellows Falls Union, who coached track and field for the Terriers for more than 25 years and directed cross-country for more than 22 years.
Eno has captured 18 team championships: six in girls track, nine in boys track, two in girls cross country and one in boys cross country. He also was named the U.S. Track and Field Coach of the Year for Vermont in 2019.
Joining Davine among officials inductees is Frank Martel, of Richford, who has been a soccer official for five decades, serving the Vermont Soccer Officials Association in numerous positions including president.
Martel, who also does college games, and is often seen at many of the top games. He offers annual clinics to new referees to help grow the profession. Martel has served as game assigner, mentor, evaluator, and guide to countless officials through the years.
In the student-athlete category, John Dellipriscoli, of Montpelier High, was an all-state athlete in both soccer and basketball for the Solons in the early 2000’s.
Kyle Dezotell, of North Country Union in Newport, was a record-setting soccer player, including Gatorade Player of the Year for Vermont. He also was the individual state champion Nordic skier for North Country in the late 1990s.
David Eddy, of Champlain Valley Union in Hinesburg, was a standout three-sport varsity athlete for four years in the late 1970s and team captain his senior year in soccer, basketball and baseball.
Kari Greenbaum, of Brattleboro Union, was a standout student-athlete playing four years on varsity in basketball, field hockey, and three years on softball. Greenbaum, an all-state basketball player, is the all-time leading scorer in Brattleboro history finishing with 1,439 points in 1991.
Heather Pancake (Fincher) of Brattleboro Union was a star student-athlete in track/field, basketball, and soccer in the mid-1990s, winning multiple state crowns and a New England crown.
Rachel Powers (Daily) was a champion gymnast in Vermont. She won the state’s best all-around competition three straight years (2003-2005), after finishing second as a freshman.
Elle Purrier (St. Pierre), of Richford, was a record breaking track and field and cross country state champion for 4 years. She was the Gatorade Player of the Year for Vermont in cross country in 2010, 2011, and 2012, also winning New England titles.
John Raleigh III, of Missisquoi Valley Union in Swanton, was an outstanding soccer, basketball, and baseball player for the Thunderbirds in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Raleigh helped the T-Birds to two state titles in baseball, one state crown in soccer and was a 1,132-point scorer in basketball.
Matthew Raleigh, of Missisquoi Valley Union in Swanton, was an excellent baseball player and an All-State Hockey player for the Thunderbirds. He also was a three-year varsity soccer standout. As a pitcher, shortstop, and top hitter, Raleigh led the baseball team to three consecutive state titles (1986-1988).
Todd Raleigh, of Missisquoi Valley Union in Swanton, helped the Thunderbirds win two state baseball championships, including 1987 while serving as team captain. Raleigh scored over 1,200 points during his high school basketball career and was an all-state soccer goalie.
Corrie Smith, of Bellows Falls Union, was a four-sport athlete in the mid 1990’s. Smith was a standout in soccer, basketball, and tennis and joined the Bellows Falls Track and Field team as a senior and helped win a State Championship.
The VPA Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be inducted on Friday May 20 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m., a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony can be purchased through the ticket order form on the VPA website or by calling the VPA office at (802) 229-0547. Tickets are $45 each.
