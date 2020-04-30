The Vermont Principals’ Association, in conjunction with its Activities and Standards Committee, announced a decision that seemed inevitable Thursday morning, canceling the 2020 high school spring sports season due to concerns around the coronavirus.
In a news release, the VPA stated: “The VPA and its Activities Standards Committee believe strongly in the community, sportsmanship, dedication, teamwork and healthy competition that are on display in Vermont extracurriculars. We are tremendously proud of our Vermont student athletes each and every year. With that said, it is with great regret that the Vermont Principals’ Association and its Activities Standards Committee announce the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season.
“Given the Governor’s executive order “Stay Home Stay Safe” still extending at least through May 15th, and with no known expectation to return to in-person school for the 2019-20 school year, the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season has been made. The VPA and the Activities Standards Committee have delayed as long as possible in hopes that some version of a season could be salvaged, but now it is too close to the end of the school year for that to occur.”
The VPA went on to talk about the global impact felt by the pandemic and the unprecedented nature of these events.
“The impact of COVID-19 has been felt worldwide. Our Vermont student athletes join the college, professional and Olympic athletes who are sidelined for the same reason this spring. We feel terribly for our Vermont student athletes who have been preparing for their 2020 spring sports season, and especially saddened for our 2020 seniors. Your sacrifice is unparalleled in Vermont sports’ history and is one that is quite literally saving lives. We are hopeful and confident that our shared sacrifices in social distancing this spring will ensure a safe return to in-person gatherings, celebrations, and extracurriculars for the fall season of 2020-21.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.