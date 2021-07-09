Vince Quenneville Jr, Demetrious Drellos and the Lakes Region American Legion baseball team just might be facing a make-or-break weekend.
Quenneville and Drellos are locked in a sizzling battle at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in the Sportsman Modified Division. Drellos, the defending track champion has 464 points, two behind Quenneville.
Drellos boasts five feature wins, Quenneville just one.
This is nothing new for Quenneville. The ‘C’ in Vince screams ‘consistency.’ It was in 2003 that Quenneville won a championship at Devil’s Bowl without finishing first or second in any race. VQ2 finished third four times, fourth once and fifth three times that season.
Don Scarborough won three times that year but Quenneville beat him out for the crown by 14 points.
He simply runs well nearly every week. He has 10 top-10 finishes in his 11 races this season.
This week it is crucial for Quenneville and Drellos to have a good performance. It is Devil’s Bowl’s Mid-Season Championships on Saturday night with double points at stake.
The double points were very much on Quenneville’s mind even a few weeks ago when he talked about how important that evening would be as he stood by his car in the pits.
Quenneville said that if Drellos and himself are within two or three places of one another on the double-points night, he could see the battle for the track title going right down to the final week.
But the double-points race is also an opportunity for one of them to take command.
Quenneville and Drellos find themselves at a crossroads on Saturday night.
Nobody is at a crossroads on Saturday more than the Lakes Region baseball team.
The Lakers are hosting Bellows Falls Post 37 at St. Peter’s Field in a doubleheader beginning at noon.
Since Rutland Post 31 is guaranteed one of the four spots for Southern Division teams in the state tournament by virtue of being the host team, Lakes Region is in a battle for three spots with the likes of Manchester, Brattleboro, White River Junction, Bennington and Bellows Falls.
“I think it will come down to the final game,” Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said.
Right now, Manchester is on top and Brattleboro second. WRJ is third at 4-3, Bennington is 4-4, Bellows Falls 3-4 and Lakes Region 4-6.
The picture would look a lot brighter for the Lakers with a sweep of BF on Saturday. Greenlese will send Ethan Kelley and Evan Reed to the mound in an effort to get that sweep.
Lakes Region had a key victory under the lights at Bellows Falls this week when Ryan Alt fired a gem at Post 37.
“We are starting to piece things together,” Greenlese said. “Our starting pitching has been good all year.”
Alt is someone Greenlese was unfamiliar with since the Fair Haven team he coaches during the high school season does not play Division IV Poultney.
Alt has given the Lakers a lift in the pitching rotation and at the plate.
“He hits the ball hard and he hits it a long ways,” Greenlese said. “He is playing with confidence and he brings confidence to the team.”
It might be a tad early to call this a make-or-break Saturday for Vince Quenneville and the Lakes Region baseball team, but, at this stage of the game, it’s as close as you can get to one.
Football’s back
While Quenneville and Lakes Region are in the middle of their seasons embroiled in torrid races, football returns on Saturday.
The brackets are set for the five teams in the first Vermont All-Star 7-on-7 Tournament to be held on Saturday morning on Burr and Burton Academy’s turf field.
There are three teams from Vermont: Burr and Burton Academy, Mount Anthony and St. Johnsbury Academy. Cambridge and Hoosick Falls-Tamarac will be carrying the colors for New York State.
“I talked to the coaches and they are pretty excited,” tournament director Chris Redding said.
