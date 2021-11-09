The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team earned the program’s first state soccer championship on Saturday and this week four of the Mounties added even more shine to the season by making the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association All-State team. Representing the Mounties on the team are goalkeeper Peter Carlson, Tyler Corey, Ryan Jones and Andre Prunty.
Another area player having one of those special milestones by joining the rare 100-goal circle was Green Mountain’s Everett Mosher. Mosher also earned All-State honors along with teammates Kagan Hance and Elias Stowell-Aleman.
Following are all the boys soccer players honored on the All-State Team.
DIVISION IBurr and Burton Academy’s Carson Beavin and Emmett Edwards; BFA-St. Albans’ Matt Merrill, Burlington’s Gonzalez Arakaza and Karl Daly, Colchester’s Henry Bacon, Joey Klemm and Domenick Puttlitz; CVU’s Holden Batchelder, Zach Spitznagle and Chance Therrien; Essex’s Eli Bostwick, Joel Marquardt, Aiden Nick and Andrew Seavers; Mount Anthony’s Jordan Gardner, Nathan Potter and Silas Rella-Neill, Mount Mansfield’s Charles Rodjenski; North Country’s Cayde Micknack; South Burlington’s Luke Fitzgerald and Sumner Nenninger; St. Johnsbury’s Murphy Young.
DIVISION II
Fair Haven’s Nick Carrabino; Hartford’s Adam Dufour; Harwood’s Jack Birmingham, Adam Porterfield and Jordan Shullenberger; Lyndon’s Nick Matteis; Middlebury’s Henry Carpenter and Owen Lawton; Milton’s Caden Button; Ryan Cannon, Cooper Goodrich and Zack Logan; Montpelier’s Will Bruzzese, Ben Collier, Ronnie Riby-Williams and Noah Samuelsen; Mount Abraham’s Eli Burgess; Paine Mountain’s Caiden Crawford-Stempel; Rice’s Mike Pelletier; Stowe’s Adrian Bryan, Ben Nissenbaum and Wiley Barnett; Stratton Mountain’s Jake Jacobi; U-32’s Sean Butler and Kayl Humke.
DIVISION III
BFA-Fairfax’s Luca Chayer, Reece Decker and Matt Spiller; Enosburg’s Danny Antillon, Ethan Hogaboom, Foster Hutchins, Ethan Jackson and Levi Webb; Green Mountain’s Kagan Hance, Everett Mosher and Elias Stowell-Aleman; Hazen’s Reed Kehler; Leland & Gray’s Hunter Fillion and Jeremy Graves; Otter Valley’s Hayden Bernhardt and Kieran Williams; Peoples Academy’s Cole Grant and Oliver Nigro; Thetford’s Elliott Jones; Vergennes’ Jonah Mahe, Shamus Rooney and Jack Wyman; Winooski’s Yusufu Mami, Omar Emanuel and Omar Shabani.
DIVISION IV
Blue Mountain’s Ethan Gilding; Cabot-Twinfield’s Meles Gouge, Craftsbury’s Jas Zendik; MSJ’s Peter Carlson, Andre Prunty, Tyler Corey and Ryan Jones; Richford’s Xavier Wood; Rivendell’s Kyle Carter and Jamison Gilbert; Sharon Academy’s Riley Eastman, Daniel Henderson, Jaxon Nichols and Ever Tofel; Twin Valley’s Aidan Joyce and Luke Rizio and White River Valley’s Dominic Craven.
GIRLS
Rutland had a deep playoff run and was well represented on the girls All-State team, placing Camryn Kinsman, Mackenzie McLaughlin and Kathryn Moore on the team.
The state champion Proctor Phantoms were rewarded with five players on the Division IV team: Jenna Davine, Laci French, Isabel Greb, Maggie McKearin and Emma Palmer.
DIVISION I
Burr & Burton’s Antonia Levitas and Rowan Russell; BFA-St. Albans’ Jocelyn Chun; Burlington’s Brooks DeShaw, Anna Diebold and Anna Jenneman; Colchester’s Maeve MacAuley, Ava Moore and Maggie Ryan; CVU’s Ava Barron, Anna Morton and Chole Pecor; Essex’s Maya Desautels and Natalie McMahon; Mt. Anthony’s Meghan Barilone; Mt. Mansfield’s Hattie Barker and Sydney Sears; North Country’s Josie Chitamber; Rutland’s Camryn Kinsman, Mackenzie McLaughlin and Kathryn Moore; South Burlington’s Rachel Kelley, Madison King-Thurber and Oakley Machanic; Spaulding’s Chloe Mattson.
DIVISION II
Fair Haven’s Elizabeth Love; Hartford’s Nora Knudsen; Harwood’s Tanum Nelson and Louisa Thomsen; Lamoille’s Barrett Freeman and Phoebe Loomis; Middlebury’s Ivy Doran and Hannah Turner; Milton’s Holly MacLellan; Montpelier’s Sienna Mills and Grace Nostrant; Mt. Abraham’s Joanna Toy; Rice’s Maddie Goddard, Claire Vincent and Olivia Waite; Springfield’s Ari Cioffi; U-32’s Lauren Towne; Woodstock’s Skylar Haley, Hannah Lockhart, Hannah Reed and Emma Tarleton.
DIVISION III
BFA-Fairfax’s Ava Ardovino and Kali Wooster; Enosburg’s Emily Adams and Dana Elkins; Green Mountain’s Kim Cummings; Lake Region’s Anya Kennedy and Mara Royer; Leland and Gray’s Ansley Henderson, Kate Petty and Abby Towle; Mill River’s Malori Carlson; Paine Mountain’s Becca Dupere and Emma Korrow; Peoples Academy’s Weslie Carlson and Anna Isselhardt; Randolph’s Beatrice Lake; Stowe’s Elizabeth Genung, Sarah Hailey and Malinn Sigler; Thetford’s Kiran Black and Madison Powers; White River Valley’s Amara Calhum-Flowers; Windsor’s Holly Putnam and Elliot Rupp; Winooski’s Kiara Mack.
DIVISION IV
Arlington’s Sydney Herrington and Sarah Tilley; Blue Mountain’s Jordan Alley; Danville’s Rylie Cadieux; MSJ’s Brooke Bishop, Emma Blodorn, Taylor Blodorn and Tiana Gallipo; Poultney’s Hannah Webster and Hannah Welch; Proctor’s Jenna Davine, Laci French, Isabel Greb, Maggie McKearin and Emma Palmer; Rivendell’s Ryleigh Butler, Alex McFate and Kylie Taylor; Sharon’s Phoebe Quackenbos; Twin Valley’s Reese Croutworst; West Rutland’s Serena Coombs, Anna Cyr, Olivia Cyr and Peyton Guay.
