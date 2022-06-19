HANOVER, N.H. — The Vermont boys and the New Hampshire girls pulled out wins at the 2022 Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star lacrosse games on Saturday.
Vermont edged neighboring New Hampshire 14-13 in the boys game, while the Granite State took the girls game in dominant fashion 21-7, in games that feature the best senior lacrosse players from the two states.
Woodstock's Keaton Piconi led the Green Mountain State in the boys game with three goals and two assists. Burr and Burton Academy's Karter Noyes and Emmett Edwards both scored three goals.
Rutland's Micaiah Boyle scored one goal for Vermont. Harwood's Jacob Green also scored once. Mount Anthony's Hayden Gaudette and Hartford's Tarin Prior made eight and seven saves respectively.
Jacob Roy led New Hampshire with three goals.
The Granite State girls had plenty of offensive stars in their game. Rylee Bouvier had five goals and an assist, while Allison Lamphere had five goals. Elle Stevenson had four goals and three assists.
South Burlington's Mercedes Rozzi led Vermont with three goals. Hartford's Caroline Hamilton had two goals and one assist.
Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin made two saves for Vermont, while Clare Andre made three and Sarah Howe stopped one.
BASEBALL
Vermont 5, UV 3
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers picked up a key 5-3 Northern Division win against their instate rivals, the Upper Valley Nighthawks in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Saturday night at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers improve to 10-1 on the season and 10-0 at home while the Nighthawks drop to 4-6 on the young season. It was the first game between the two teams for the Governor's Cup Series.
Both offense’s struggled against some tough pitching over the first three innings, as neither team scored a run. Carlos Torres (Lehigh, Bethlehem, Pa.) struck out a pair and was aided by a pair of thrown out baserunners by his catcher Adam Retzbach to eliminate the threats. The Mountaineers finally broke through on Nighthawk starter Tommy Peltier with a deep two-out three run homer in the fourth inning thanks to Connor Hujsak, giving the home team a 3-0 advantage..
Upper Valley responded with a run of their own as a triple by Jonathan Hogart to the warning track scored Clay Stearns all the way from first to make it 3-1.
Upper Valley eventually tied the game as Ryan Ignoffo hit a solo shot to deep right in the seventh, before a stolen base along with a couple of errors allowed Tyler Sorrentino to score from first to knot the game at three.
However, Vermont responded in the home half of the eighth as Keagan Calero (Dayton / Rochester, N.H.) led off the inning with a walk, before advancing on a wild pitch and stealing third. Gerry Siracusa drove him home with a single to right before coming around to make it 5-3.
That was more than enough for Jack Metzger, who earned the win after coming in during the eighth inning. He went two innings with four strikeouts and only allowed one run to score in the process. Tyler Legere was handed the loss for Upper Valley going for one inning with two earned runs and no strikeouts.
