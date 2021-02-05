The wait is almost over.
On Friday, Feb. 12, indoor high school and youth sports contests will be allowed to take place.
Gov. Phil Scott announced during his Friday press conference the decision to move into the next phase and allow games.
“Admittedly, our approach in this area has been amongst the most cautious in the nation,” Scott said. “We believe in taking small steps forward and monitoring the data before moving further.”
Non-contact practices were given the go-ahead on Dec. 26. The state decided to move to Phase II, allowing for limited contact practices, starting on Jan. 18 and wanted to collect data on how those practices went before making another step.
According to Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, the move to allow games impacts interscholastic and youth leagues and includes basketball and hockey, as well as indoor soccer, futsal, broomball and volleyball.
Previous guidance had allowed for outdoor snow sports to begin competition, as well as virtual meets for low or no contact indoor sports, such as individual swimming, bowling, figure skating, dance and gymnastics.
Teams that engage in sports that involve close proximity or moderate contact will be allowed to play only two games a week and there must be at least three days between contests.
No spectators will be allowed at indoor games, only key personnel, such as players, coaches, officials, time and scorekeepers and credentialed media.
Moore said teams should “look for other creative solutions that allow for remote viewing.” She recommended designating one volunteer to help livestream games.
“We recognize that this will come as a disappointment to parents and fans of local teams, but minimizing the number of people present is essential to appropriately managing the risk associated with indoor sports events,” Moore said.
The masking mandate remains in place and is extended to referees and officials for indoor sports events.
“It’s important to acknowledge the clear commitment by players, coaches, parents alike, that has brought us to this point,” Moore said.
“This reflects strong adherence to the safety precautions established in the guidance, chief among them, wearing masks, avoiding unnecessary physical contact and adopting an arrive, play, leave mentality.”
Friday’s decision does not affect the indefinite pause on adult recreational sports leagues.
So what could this season look like and why not start games now?
Vermont Principals’ Association Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson noted the logistical aspects that come with Friday’s decision. The week buffer between the state decision and games is intentional.
“People don’t understand that games don’t just happen,” Johnson said. “There’s transportation, officials, lots of things that need to go. We told the governor that we needed five days.”
With the allowance to only play two games a week and mandated time in between, Johnson expects teams are looking at an eight-to-10-game schedule.
The VPA is in negotiations to potentially hold all eight basketball state championship games at the venerable Barre Auditorium, but nothing has been finalized.
“It’s in central Vermont. It’s a beautiful court,” Johnson said. “It’s accessible to livestreaming and accommodating to the press. It’s a known commodity and has the infrastructure in place.”
The tentative plan is to hold the basketball championship games on the last weekend in March.
The site for hockey championships is a lesser-known commodity.
“Hockey is wide open,” Johnson said. “A lot of rinks have their ice pulled by the second week of March.”
Some rinks have come forward to offer their ice, but nothing has been determined and the date is to be announced.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine made sure to note of Super Bowl gatherings this Sunday and the potential effect on virus exposure.
“This might seem like more minor event than some of our more recent holidays, but it has potential to truly damage the recent progress we’ve made here in Vermont, if we don’t celebrate safely,” Levine said.
Scott stressed the importance of taking all precautions to make sure the state doesn’t need to take a step back.
“If you want to keep moving forward and slowly open the spigot again, please follow the guidance. The last thing we want to do is move backwards,” Scott said.
“We will continue to actively follow the case data. Should data emerge that indicates evidence of COVID-19 transmission or significant disruption to academic instruction because of sports-related activities, additional restrictions may become necessary,” Moore said.
“People have to pull their end of the deal,” Johnson said. “It’s there, we just need to be careful.”
