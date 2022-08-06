CASTLETON — It's one play but an incredible one. Rutland High's Slade Postemki made an amazing catch on the New Hampshire 14-yard line with a defender draped all over him. It gave Vermont a great chance to tie or win the game in the waning seconds, trailing 7-0.
One play, but it was a snapshot of why Postemski was the 2021 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
The run-heavy Vermont Wishbone seldom threw to Postemski or to anyone else. The wide receiver, headed for Bowdoin College, drew a lot of attention from the New Hampshire defense.
"He was the focal point for our defense all week." New Hampshire coach Chris Childs said. "We doubled him all day."
"They were mugging him on every play," Vermont head coach Chris Sleeman said.
But on that play near the end of the game, a 13-yard reception, nobody was going to deny Postemski.
After that, he fumbled the ball out of bounds in an attempt to get the yardage he needed on first down and the ball went over to New Hampshire.
"That's football. You win some, you lose some," Postemski said.
"He is a great football player but he is an even better kid," Sleeman said of Postemski.
RUTLAND ROOTS
Tim Root grew up on Roberts Avenue in Rutland. His home was only a couple of big punts from Rutland High's Flaitz Field so when he heard the band and the popping of the pads at football practice as a young boy, he knew the summer was about over.
Root and Norm Lozier graduated from RHS in 1986 and football has remained a thread through the decades.
They will be on the Essex staff this fall headed by Ethan Curtis, a player on the 2009 Essex team that defeated Rutland 48-14 in the Division I state championship game.
Lozier and Root were assistant coaches for Vermont in Saturday's Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Lozier, giving his speech to the Vermont team at the week's next-to-last practice on Friday hammered home the idea of starting strong.
"Set the tone with those early high speed collisions," Lozier told the players. "Not in the second or third series. Right away."
Lozier and Root played football at Rutland High for coach Joe Teta with Bundsie Keefe and Mickey Caliguiri, Lozier's uncle, as the assistant coaches.
"What I learned from those guys is that you don't have to be a yelling and screaming guy to get your point across," Lozier said.
"Mr. Teta is still a role model," Root said. "I have dedicated a lot of my life to education (he is a special education teacher) and Joe was a great baseball and football coach as well as a great English teacher."
Root and Lozier were teammates on the 1984 Raider football team that edged Middlebury 15-14 in the state title game.
Lozier recalled the Raiders went to Rutland Restaurant for a pregame meal.
Root's Essex baseball team blanked Brattleboro 9-0 in the state title game this season but before he became the head coach, he assisted Steve Ferriera who won 527 baseball games during a 43-year coaching career at Essex.
"Steve told me that he had more respect for Joe Teta because I still only called him Mr. Teta," Root said.
After the tough 7-0 loss to New Hampshire, Lozier was emotional in addressing the Vermont players, saying, "This was one of the best defensive games ever. Your school, community, family and the Shrine should be proud of you because I am."
TEAMMATES AGAIN
New Hampshire running back/defensive back Kaevryel Madison and Kevin McDonough were teammates at Concord High and they will be teammates again at Castleton University when the Spartans report to practice on Aug. 11.
McDonough played in the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
"I respect Kevin. He is a guy I really look up to," Madison said. "He is a big factor in my coming to Castleton.
"I am very excited to be playing with him again."
Madison he does not mind the short turn-around from Shrine camp to his first college football camp.
"I love football," Madison said.
CJ Childs, son of New Hampshire's head coach, is also coming to Castleton to play.
"It was a fun week of camp," CJ said. "I could not have asked for anything better."
His week of camp was spent in Hoff Hall, the same dorm he will be staying in at Castleton this fall.
CJ caught a 14-yard touch pass from Londonderry's Aidan Washington for a first down.
"I went out for passes quite a bit in high school (Lebanon) and we saw that I was open on that play. It was an easy first down," CJ said.
TEES & TDS
Most people in the area associate Rodney Bicknell with golf. He is the PGA Professional at Neshobe Golf Club.
But he also has a prominent place in Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl history. Middlebury Union High's Bicknell intercepted the pass that set up Vermont's winning touchdown in its 22-21 victory in 1973.
The scoring strike from Montpelier quarterback Rex Martin to Mount St. Joseph's Robbie Gilligan capped an incredible comeback in which the Vermonters trailed 21-9 with less than four minutes to play.
GILBERT'S RUN
Windsor's Ben Gilbert's 69-yard run for Vermont was the most electrifying play on Saturday.
Gilbert is the grandson of recently retired Windsor High boys basketball coach Harry Ladue.
KICKOFF MADNESS
CVU's Ryan Canty said that in the halftime locker room, Vermont talked about "lowering the boom on the kickoff."
They did exactly that and Canty recovered the fumble to give Vermont possession while trailing 7-0.
"I could feel the fans. It felt just like football in the fall in the championship game," Canty said.
Unfortunately for Vermont, it was unable to capitalize on the turnover.
It was the last football game for Canty. It will be baseball that he'll be playing at St. Michael's College.
"This was kind of like a farewell to football. The game of football has been a very big part of my life," Canty said.
MEMORABLE GAME
"It was a battle," said New Hampshire middle linebacker Lucas Gay.
You even add that it was a classic, taking its place with other great games like Vermont's 22-21 win in 1973, Vermont's 47-40 shootout victory in 2000 or New Hampshire's 20-17 win in 1987.
