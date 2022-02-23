The state's top senior soccer players will represent Vermont at the annual Twin State soccer game against the best of the best in New Hampshire in July.
The game is scheduled to be held for the second year in a row at Hanover High School in New Hampshire on Saturday, July 16, with the boys playing first at 1 p.m. and the girls playing at 4 p.m.
It will just be a one day event with a team practice and training session happening the week before at a time and location still to be determined.
Rutland's Kathryn Moore earned one of the two goalkeeping spots on the Vermont girls team. Moore helped lead RHS to a state semifinals appearance and had 12 shutouts.
Rutland teammate Camryn Kinsman, a forward, joined her on the roster.
Proctor forward Maggie McKearin reached the 100 career goal mark this past fall and led the Phantoms to a third straight Division IV state title. McKearin had 45 goals in 2021.
Kim Cummings was a top scoring threat at Green Mountain and also earned a spot on the team.
The full Vermont Twin State girls roster: Goalkeeper: Kathryn Moore, Rutland; Lexi Gerow, Mount Anthony; Defense: Anna Jennemann, Burlington; Greta Heldman, South Burlington; Hannah Lockhart, Woodstock; Hattie Barker, Mount Mansfield; Josie Chitambar, North Country; Julia Brand, Burr and Burton; Malinn Sigler, Stowe; Meghan Barilone, Mt. Anthony; Midfield: Anna Diebold, Burlington; Chloe Mattson, Spaulding; Jocelyn Chunn, BFA St. Albans; Lauren Towne, U-32; Madison Goddard, Rice; Madison King-Thurber, South Burlington; Maggie Ryan, Colchester; Natalie McMahon, Essex; Tanum Nelson, Harwood; Forward: Camryn Kinsman, Rutland; Hannah Turner, Middlebury; Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Maggie McKearin, Proctor; Sabrina Goslin, Mt. Mansfield.
Spaulding's Rob Moran will be the girls head coach and be assisted by Rutland's Lori McClallen, the Tide's Megan Lacours and Paine Mountain's Stephen LaRock.
Mount St. Joseph's Tyler Corey was a key cog in the Mounties' first state championship in program history and earned a spot on the boys team. Corey finished his high school career as Mill River Union High School's all-time leading scorer.
Green Mountain's Everett Mosher played a major role in three straight Division III championship game appearances and became a 100-goal scorer this past fall. Teammate Elias Stowell-Aleman also earned a spot.
The full Vermont Twin State boys roster: Goalkeeper: Domenick Puttlitz, Colchester; Liam Laidlaw, St. Johnsbury; Defense: Murphy Young St. Johnsbury; Karl Daly, Burlington; Jordan Gardner, Mount Anthony; Will Bruzzese, Montpelier; Caden Button Milton; Charles Rodjenski, Mount Mansfield; Midfield: Oliver Nigro, Peoples Academy; Elias Stowell-Aleman, Green Mountain; Cooper Goodrich, Milton; Ben Collier, Montpelier; Sumner Nenninger, South Burlington; Matt Spiller, BFA-Fairfax; Chance Therrien, CVU; Jonah Mahe, Vergennes; Forward: Tyler Corey, MSJ; Everett Mosher, Green Mountain; Gonzalez Arakaza, Burlington; Zack Logan, Milton; Nathan Potter, Mount Anthony; Adrian Bryan, Stowe.
Peoples Academy's Angie Faraci will be the boys head coach, assisted by Milton's Glen Button Milton, Harwood's Joe Yalicki and Green Mountain's Jake Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.