CASTLETON — The Vermont State University Castleton field hockey team is integrating a new group of talent as they look to repeat as Little East Conference champions. On Saturday, they added another newcomer to the squad.
VTSU Castleton held a signing day at Dave Wolk Stadium for 11-year old Luci Stubbins. Stubbins joins the team through the Team IMPACT, which is a national non-profit organization that guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on empowerment and resilience.
"It is an honor and pleasure to bring Luci to our program, not only for a season, but for a lifetime because we are a family," said Rutland alumna Haley Lassen, who is a junior on the VTSU Castleton team.
Stubbins, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, will participate in many activities with the field hockey team, including games, practices, and other team events. Castleton field hockey coach Emily Lowell said that Stubbins will lead the Spartans onto the field every game day with the team flag.
"(Luci) was diagnosed with a chronic auto-immune illness almost eight years ago now, which she has spent a lot of time overcoming to be successful and lead as 'normal' a life as possible," said Luci's mother Tracey Stubbins.
"Connecting with Emily and the team will provide some great mentorship opportunities, as well as working with these amazing college students, who can teach her about empowerment and resilience and what it means to work together on a team."
Stubbins is the third Team IMPACT player in program history. Lowell was playing for Castleton when they had one of their Team IMPACT players, so she knows firsthand the good that comes out of the partnership.
"It's really exciting and rewarding. When I was a student-athlete here, we did the same thing," Lowell said.
"It was nice to bring it back to Castleton. Not only will we make an impact on Luci's life, but I think she's going to make a big impact on ours too. Not everyone gets the opportunity to be a part of a team and have that sense of belonging, so I'm really happy we're able to give Luci that."
According to Tracey Stubbins, Luci is a big fan of horse-back riding and enjoys field hockey as well. Luci is homeschooled, so she hasn't had the opportunity to play on a team.
"That's one of the reasons she's really excited to learn about it here," Tracey Stubbins said. "Emily is an amazing coach and all of them are, so I'm looking forward to working with them."
VTSU Castleton has worked with Team IMPACT for the past 10 years, matching four children across its field hockey and women's lacrosse teams.
Luci will get her first chance to lead out the Spartans this Friday. Castleton opens its regular season on Friday, hosting Union College at 7 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium.