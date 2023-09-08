There is a statistic that Vermont State University Castleton football coach Tony Volpone and his staff are looking at more than ever this year. It is the average starting field position.
Castleton’s starting field position in last week’s 25-21 victory over Plymouth State was from the 39-yard line and Plymouth’s average possession began at the 29-yard stripe.
If you factor that in over all of the game’s possessions, it becomes a significant advantage for the Spartans.
They will look to continue to maintain that edge on Saturday when the Spartans clash with Fitchburg State on the road at 3 p.m.
There are many factors that go into gaining that advantage — outstanding coverage on punts and kicks, a defense coming up with three-and-outs and Noah Crossman pinning Plymouth inside its own 20-yard line twice with his punts.
“Kevin McDonough had a couple of nice tackles on special teams,” Volpone said of his contribution to earning that field position edge.
Castleton handled Fitchburg State easily at home last year, 48-0, and the Falcons opened with a 33-17 loss last week to Dean, but Volpone is not taking this opponent lightly.
Volpone said that you can already see the improvement in the team under first-year coach Zach Shaw,
“Their scheme matches their personnel better,” Volpone said.
Castleton linebacker Tyler Buxton earned the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s Rookie of the Week accolade for making five tackles and forcing and recovering a fumble to set up a touchdown.
Buxton, a Middlebury Union High graduate, started his college career at Western New England University.
“We were high on Tyler from the beginning and we were excited when it worked out for him to come back here,” Volpone said.
A nice feature of last week’s game for Castleton was that quarterback Evan Smith’s 31 completions were distributed among nine different receivers with Jackson Brand the primary target with 10 catches.
“Philosophically, I love the idea of spreading the ball around whether it is with the receivers or the backs,” Volpone said.
Wyatt Jackson had the touchdown reception that ignited the comeback after Castleton trailed 14-0 at halftime.
“That was a big one,” Volpone said. “Wyatt is a real positive person who brings great energy.”
Christian Keeling was the headline running back against Plymouth with 105 yards on 12 carries.
Volpone sees Keeling and Devin Wollner as backs who can get the job done in very different ways.
“I don’t think anyone wants to tackle Devin Wollner in the second half and I think you saw that in the Plymouth game,” Volpone said.
“Keeling is more about making them miss and outrunning them.”
The Spartans would love to be able to take a 2-0 record into the Sept. 16 Maple Sap Bucket Game against state rival Norwich University. hat game will be played at Castleton.
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
Norwich University got a jump on the weekend with its trip to St. Lawrence University for a Friday night game after opening the season with a 28-14 loss at Husson.
Norwich fans have a wait to see their Cadets at Sabine Field. Norwich’s first three games are on the road before they come to Sabine on Sept. 23 for the Homecoming game against WPI.
ECFC’s BANNER WEEK
When d3football.com ranked the nation’s 27 NCAA Division III football conferences in 2022, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference came in a woeful 26th.
Might that change when the leagues are ranked this year? Last week ECFC teams went 4-1 against their opponents. The only team to lose was Gallaudet which fell 27-6 to former ECFC member Keystone.
Picking up the victories for the ECFC were VTSU Castleton with its win over Plymouth State, Anna Maria with an easy 51-26 win over Westfield State, Alfred State with a 24-14 decision over Misericordia and Dean with a 33-17 triumph at the expense of Fitchburg State.
“It is good for the league but it is not something I put much stock in or take note of,” Volpone said.
QUICK KICKS: Rutland’s Toby Jakubowski celebrated his birthday last Saturday with a sack for Husson University in the 28-14 victory over Norwich. Jakubowski and the Eagles have a tough one this week at Springfield. ... Another Rutland High graduate Matt Creed saw a lot of time on the field for WPI as an offensive lineman as the Engineers cruised past Worcester State 44-13. ... The University of New Hampshire breezed past Stonehill 56-13 but today the Wildcats move up in class against FBS team Central Michigan. UNH will be playing in 30,225-seat Kelly/Shorts Sradium, the facility with the largest capacity in the Mid-American Conference.
St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady completed 21 of his 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns for Assumption in last week’s 31-20 victory over Kutztown State. The Greyhounds are ranked No. 23 nationally in the AFCA Division National Division II Poll. ... Burr and Burton Academy graduate Joe McCoy had an interception for Hobart in the Statesmen’s 31-9 road win over Alfred University.