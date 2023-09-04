CASTLETON — A winner for the home team, complete team domination and a gutty performance by the first Vermont State University runner to cross the finish line in the women’s race highlighted the VSTU Castleton Invitational in cross country action Saturday on the Castleton campus.
HOME, SWEET HOME
Vermont State University Castleton runner Jon Hendley gave the home crowd plenty to shout about as he was the individual winner in the men’s race with a time of 28:28.
His teammate Wayne Alexander was in 12th place in 31:59 and Ethan Woodbury was the next Spartan, clocking 32:39 to place 16th.
Jack Wanders and Griffin Schneider were the other Spartan runners.
Castleton finished third among the four teams.
“I just followed my coach’s plan,” Hendley said. Coach Mike Audette’s strategy and knowledge of the home course served Hendley well. He took the lead about a mile into the race and never gave it up.
Hendley appreciated being able to open the season on his own course.
“I liked the fans’ support,” the senior said.
A DOMINANT TEAM
The SUNY Cobleskill women’s team showed off incredible domination in winning the women’s race. The Fighting Tigers boasted the first three runners to cross the finish line.
Cobleskill coach Mitch Tomaszkiewicz is in his 31st year as head coach and his connections have enabled him to bring in runners that figure to make plenty of noise this season. They certainly did on Saturday.
Cobleskill’s Lilianna Peters won the individual race by beating 23 other runners with her time of 20:37.
Her teammates Kathrine Ledermann and Alyssa Freeguard came home second and third, respectively.
“We are pretty much a New York State team,” Tomaszkiewicz said.
The connections span the generations. One of Tomaszkiewicz’s runners this season is Kaitlynn Schmitz, daughter of one of Tomaszkiewicz’s captains on his teams in 1994 and 1995.
Norwich University and SUNY Canton were second and third, respectively, in the women’s race.
GUTS AND GLORY
VTSU Castleton’s Calle Parks perhaps ran the gutsiest race of the day in the women’s race.
She battled heat issues on this scorching day but still managed to be Castleton’s first women’s runner to finish with her time of 22:34.
She spent considerable time in the training room recovering after the race.
Parks is a senior making her Castleton debut. She competed four years in cross country at Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton and decided to run again in her final year at Castleton.
The Spartans did not have a full team for the women’s race. They had four runners competing as individuals.
After Parks’ fifth-place finish, teammate Bethany Davis gave VTSU a seventh place with a time of 23:24. The next green uniforms crossing the line were worn by Amber Cuthbert (eighth in 23:28) and then Helen Culpo with her ninth place time of 24:02.
The Spartans are back in action on Saturday morning at SUNY Cobeskill.
CADETS’ DEPTH
Norwich University displayed depth in finishing second to Cobleskill in the men’s race.
The Cadets placed five runners in the top 10 — Alek Villavicencio was third, Colby Makin came home fifth, Judson Nash was eighth, Chance Boulware ninth and Landon Pandolph 10th.
The Cadets are back in action on Saturday when they make the short trip to the Vermont Tech Maple Syrup Challenge.