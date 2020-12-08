Northern Vermont-Johnson women’s basketball coach Greg Eckman had a question for Springfield’s Gabby Wardwell when she first popped onto his radar last winter.
My first question to her was asking how she was still available.
It’s certainly a fair question to ask. Wardwell is a college coach’s dream. Standing 6-foot-2, with the ability to dominate down low and step out for a mid-range jumper, the Cosmos center was a post pivot that you don’t often see in Vermont and anybody would love to have.
“(Gabby) delayed her process a bit. She didn’t come onto our radar until December (2019) or January (2020,” Eckman said. “I saw her on film and I was really impressed.”
One of the games he saw on film was Wardwell’s Cosmos against Thetford Academy, a perennial girls basketball power, and he noted how great she was in that game.
The senior-laden Springfield team, led by Wardwell and guard Hailey Perham last winter, made it to the Division II quarterfinals, before being ousted by defending champion Fair Haven.
Eckman was excited when he saw Wardwell on film, but said it ‘paled in comparison to when she stepped on campus.’ He is glad to bring her aboard this winter.
“She is an unbelievable athlete,” Eckman said. “She has no idea how good she’ll end up being. She wants to work on getting better each day.”
Wardwell was a perfect fit for the Badgers who were looking for a dominant post presence, something not a ton of teams in their conference have.
“I was looking for a true center. We didn’t have a lot of size inside,” Eckman said.
Wardwell figures to play a prominent role in the post with forward Ellery Kiefer, a 5-foot-8 forward out of Wayland, Massachusetts. Kiefer led NVU with 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last year.
Alex Barry, from Carmel High School in New York, Burlington’s Devin Libby and Craftsbury product Aysha Hodgdon all figure into the post rotation as well.
“Based on what we’ve seen so far, Gabby will quickly work herself into a main role,” Eckman said. “The girls are excited to go against someone that is 6-foot-2. She’s not only an extremely great athlete, but also a great student.”
Wardwell will pursue a career in education with her degree from NVU.
“My plan is to pursue a degree in education because my goal is to become an elementary school teacher.” Wardwell said, in a school press release in April.
“I chose NVU-Johnson because it felt very welcoming. Coach Eckman played a huge role in my decision and he made it super easy to feel wanted and welcomed. Aside from athletics, the university is a place I feel like I’ll get a great education to help me prepare for my future.”
The freshman post player has a chance to be something special. Girls with her size and athletic ability don’t grow on trees.
“Very few players in Vermont have the ability to develop as low post players,” Eckman said.
Wardwell is a proven winner to boot.
The Badgers have done a lot of 3-on-3 or 4-on-4 practices early on and Wardwell often finds herself on the winning side.
Eckman hopes that winning nature carries over to the court for a team that went 4-21 last winter.
Wardwell’s freshman season isn’t a guarantee yet, nothing ever is during a pandemic.
NVU-Johnson is hopeful to have a season and Eckman, who also serves as the school’s Associate Athletic Director, has been in on those conversations.
“We were able to start practices on Oct. 8 and had six weeks of practice before the holidays,” Eckman said.
Eckman noted that the North Atlantic Conference athletic directors have been meeting monthly and have a schedule penciled in to start in late January. The conference’s presidents are slated to meet on Jan. 10 to discuss more on the situation.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” Eckman said. “We’ve practiced with masks on and the girls had no issues. They got used to it pretty quickly.”
When the season hopefully starts in January, Wardwell will man her position in the middle, trading in her usual green and white for a new set of green, white and navy blue.
“You can’t teach height,” Eckman said. “I’m excited to see where she’ll be in three years.”
