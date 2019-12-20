SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team followed up its season-opening success with another win on Friday, topping rival Bellows Falls 57-45.
The Cosmos jumped out to a three-point lead after one and took a 32-25 lead into the half.
Springfield continued to pull away during the second half to secure the 12-point win.
“Bellows Falls is an athletic, veteran team. The game was well-played on both sides,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “We played with a lead for most of the game, but neither team backed down.”
Gabby Wardwell had a game-high 22 points and was 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
Hailey Perham scored 18 points and controlled the tempo of the game, according to Peck.
Taylor Goodell led the Terriers with 18 points.
The Cosmos improve to 2-0 and travel to play Mill River on Friday.
Rivendell 47, Poultney 33
ORFORD, N.H. — The Poultney girls basketball team hung tight with Rivendell, but late free throws iced the game for the Raptors, who won 47-33.
Rivendell led by seven at the half, but the Blue Devils cut the lead to three by the end of the third.
The Raptors were in the double bonus for much of the fourth quarter and hit their shots from the line to pull away.
Grace Hayes led Poultney with 11 points, six steals and four rebounds, while Kassidy Mack had nine points, three rebounds and three assists.
Adele Tilden had 15 points to lead Rivendell.
The Blue Devils drop to 0-2 and host White River Valley on Dec. 30.
CorrectionThe hockey preview that was published in the Rutland Herald Winter Sports Guide in Friday’s edition was incorrect. Find the correct version at www.rutlandherald.com/sportsguide.
