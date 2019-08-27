WEST HAVEN — The busiest night of the stock car racing season produced 11 different winners at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Sunday at the annual Sugar & Spice Restaurant “Double Stack Night” event. Double features were held for all five weekly divisions along with a 50-lap Enduro Series race and the eighth annual “Great North American Pancake Eating Championship.”
Rookie driver Brent Warren scored an upset career-first victory in the opening 20-lap feature for the Pepsi Sportsman Modified division. The Salisbury racer, who graduated from the Limited Sportsman class after taking that division’s 2018 championship, surprised veteran driver Wayne Stearns on the outside on a restart just before the halfway mark. Warren was able to clear Stearns and drive away for a popular win.
Stearns finished a season-best second and point leader Kenny Tremont Jr. was third. Vince Quenneville and Joey Scarborough rounded out the top five ahead of Frank Hoard III, Adam Pierson, Tanner Siemons, Marty Kelly III and Jimmy Ryan.
In the nightcap, Malta, New York’s Jack Speshock ran to his second win in as many weeks at Devil’s Bowl, riding the outside lane to chase down leader Tim LaDuc. Speshock challenged LaDuc for several laps before a green-white-checkered restart extended the race to 21 laps. Speshock grabbed the lead coming to the white flag and left everyone in his wake. LaDuc settled for the runner-up spot with Tremont third.
Paolo Pascarella finished an impressive fourth in his debut in the top-level Sportsman division while driving a backup car from the John St. Germain stable. Cody Ochs was fifth, followed by Ron Proctor, Billy Lussier, St. Germain, Jason Bruno, and Mike Fisher.
Brandon’s Matt Bilodeau ran to his second O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman win of the year in a rough 15-lap affair. Bilodeau was ahead when a big wreck cleaned out five cars on the frontstretch on the fifth lap, and a second wreck at the finish took out two more. When the smoke cleared, Bilodeau was well ahead with Johnny Bruno second, Adam Piper third, Anthony Warren fourth and point leader James Hanson fifth.
West Rutland’s Larry Gallipo became the ninth different first-time Limited Sportsman winner in the second race, leading every lap. Bobby Schmidt was a career-best second, and Wayland Childs took third in his first appearance of the season. Warren and Hanson completed the top five.
Chris Murray won for the fourth time in the Super Stock division, taking the first 15-lap race. The Fair Haven racer outran the field but broke a rear suspension part on the cooldown lap and was forced to make hasty repairs in time for the second race. Garrett Given crossed the finish line in second but was disqualified for an unapproved distributor. Kevin Elliott inherited the runner-up spot, followed by Bill Duprey, rookie Roo Forrest and Matt Mosher.
Point leader Scott FitzGerald, of West Rutland, earned his fourth win of the season in the second race, barely holding off a fully repaired and hard-charging Murray. Duprey was third with rookie Cam Gadue a season-best fourth and Forrest fifth.
Mini Stock racer David Sartwell-Cornell took the second win of his rookie year in his division’s opening 12-lap race. The Highgate Springs freshman took the lead from Tim Simonds just after halfway and sailed to the win. Simonds equaled his career-best in second place and rookie Katrina Bean scored her best finish in third. Point leader Craig Kirby and Willie Rice were next in line.
Middlebury’s Jake Barrows earned his third win of the season in the Mini Stock finale, holding off a determined run but Sartwell-Cornell in the final laps. Simonds finished third with Kirby and Rice matching their finishes from the first feature in fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division had a different look to it as the winning streak of rookie sensation Evan Roberts come to a grinding halt. Roberts walked away from a wild three-time flip in the first 12-lap race and was effectively eliminated from competition for the night. Brandon’s Kevin Smith was ahead of the wreck and sailed home a first-time winner. Twin brothers Shawn McPhee and John McPhee Jr. finished second and third, respectively, with Samantha Mulready fourth and Joel Belanger fifth.
Cambridge, New York, runner Mulready took her second victory of the season in the second feature after a patient drive up the outside lane. Rookie Jack Koponen equaled his best run in second place and Cody O’Brien rebounded from a mechanical failure in the first race to finish third. John McPhee Jr. and Dakota Green completed the top five.
The Enduro Series put out a 50-lap race that ran non-stop, though several cars were involved in big crashes. Cory Gray crossed the finish line first ahead of Bill Fountain as the only two drivers on the lead lap, but Gray was disqualified for having an unapproved tire on his car. Altona, New York, driver Fountain inherited the win ahead of Chris Sumner and Scott Richner, each one lap down, with Brian Blake and Andy Botala next in line, each two laps behind.
Two new champions were crowned in the 8th annual Sugar & Spice “Great North American Pancake Eating Championship” at intermission. Lee Jamieson of Castleton packed in 12 pancakes with pure Vermont maple syrup in just five minutes, unseating three-time champion Allen Jones. Twelve-year-old Kaleb Badger of Fair Haven set a new all-time record in the kids’ division with seven pancakes, topping two-time winner Alex Messer. More than 20 world-class eaters entered the contest.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts its biggest event of the year on Labor Day Weekend with the $12,000-to-win Interstate All Battery Center “Vermont 200 Weekend” on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Five divisions will be in action on Saturday at 3 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by the speedway’s annual pig roast BBQ and bonfire party. Qualifying and the 200-lap Sportsman Modified main event will be on Sunday at 4 p.m., along with the Sprint Cars of New England. One-day admission is $15 on Saturday (includes BBQ admission) or $25 on Sunday, or two-day admission is $35. Pit passes are $45, good for the weekend, and camping is $25 per campsite, open on Friday at noon.
