NORTH CLARENDON — It was desperation time. But the Mill River football team still had a shot, trailing Woodstock 28-21 with the ball on their own 24 and 2:53 left in the game. Then, Woodstock's Josh Hough turned the lights out.
Hough intercepted quarterback Vinny Cavalieri's pass to seal the 28-21 victory.
"I knew exactly where that ball was going," Hough said. "We knew that play was coming and it just happened to go to my side."
It had not been an easy week for the Wasps. The heat index scrambled their practice schedule, but everyone had that problem.
The Wasps, though, had a few players leave the team during the week.
"You overcame a lot of adversity. I am really proud of you," an emotional Woodstock coach Ramsey Worrell said to his players.
"This is a great way to start, 2-0. We have put ourselves in a great position but it doesn't mean anything unless we come to work on Monday."
Hough did a lot of the heavy late-game lifting. He scored a touchdown from 3 yards out 17 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Wasps ahead 21-14 and then went over from 2 yards out for the winning score with 3:05 remaining.
Woodstock running back Carter Warren was not around to enjoy the victory celebration but he certainly had a lot to do with it.
Warren broke loose for a 70-yard run that set up the first score of the game. He left with an injury in the first quarter after picking up 85 yards on four carries.
He was only going to play half the game anyway as the result of leaving to attend his sister's wedding, Worrell said.
"He is very talented," Worrell said.
After Warren's long run put the ball on the 10-yard stripe, Vince Petrone took it from there for the score and Asher Emery tacked on the PAT with 9:51 left in the opening quarter.
Gavin Turin's fumble recovery gave the Minutemen a short field and they covered the 40-yard scoring drive in eight plays, Toby Pytlik capping it from 2 yards out. Ryan Smith drilled the point through the uprights and it was 7-7, 4:27 before the half.
Cavalieri, a sophomore, was pressed into action at quarterback when senior Luca Polli went down with an injury. Cavalieri showed his promise with a pretty touch completion of 23 yards to Ethan Severy that got the ball down to Woodstock 3-yard line.
Pytlik finished the drive and Smith's PAT put the Minutemen up 14-7 with only 2:26 to go in the half.
That still left time for fireworks. Petrone took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the score. Worrell opted to go for two points and the lead but Emery's pass fell incomplete and the Minutemen went into the break with a 14-13 lead.
That score stood going into the fourth quarter but this was Hough's time to shine with two TD runs and an interception in the stanza.
After Hough scored, Emery tossed the two-point conversion pass to Caeden Perreault to put the Wasps up 21-14 with 11:43 to play.
Ben Runstein thwarted Mill River's first chance to pull even with an interception.
But the Minutemen would not misfire on their next drive. Memphis Beamis was the workhorse on the 63-yard, seven-play scoring march. He had his number called four times, picking up 23, 7,and 10 yards before culminating the series with a 2-yard TD run. Smith kicked the point and it was 21-21 with 6:07 still to go.
The rest of the day belonged to Hough. After scoring the winning touchdown, he picked off the pass that preserved the win.
Cavalieri had a productive day throwing the ball with 9 completions in 15 attempts for 94 yards but was bit by the interception bug.
"That was my play calling. I don't think I put him in the best position to succeed," Mill River coach Phil Hall said.
Perreault, Runstein and Hough had interceptions for the Wasps.
Worrell also felt that Ryan Woodward, Colton Kowalski and Gianni Blanchard were big-play guys for his team on the defensive side of the ball.
"I think this can give us a lot of momentum," Hough said.
The Minutemen fell to 0-2 with both contests being hard fought and close games.
"In both games we didn't win the turnover battle and we lost. I don't think that is a coincidence," Hall said.
"Vinny is going to be a good quarterback. He understands what we are doing."
The Minutemen make the short trip to Poultney on Saturday and the Wasps travel to Springfield on Friday night.
The Wasps have already taken down Otter Valley, Mill River and Adversity. A Springfield team that is coming off a one-sided victory over Oxbow and is 1-0 in Division III, just might be as tough as any of those obstacles.