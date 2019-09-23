NORTH CLARENDON — It takes a great shot to score on Mill River goalie Tyler Regula. Woodstock’s Field Willis made one with 20 minutes remaining in Monday’s game to give the Wasps a 1-0 lead, and they got an insurance goal to win 2-0.
Willis struck it well from outside the box and it went into the upper corner of the net, barely eluding Regula’s outstretched arms.
“I was looking for the right angle. He’s a good goalie. It is hard to get anything past him,” Willis said.
Regula made some tough saves but his performance on this day was about the way he commanded the box, particularly during the scoreless first half.
“He has been solid, especially the last three games. I think our defense is playing better in front of him, too,” Mill River coach Peter Roach said.
Dan Graves and Devin Poczobut stood out on defense with some clears under pressure and Jude Seo added a spark at midfield for the Minutemen.
Woodstock coach Tom Avellino was happy his players were able to dig down deep and find some energy after playing a double overtime game against Hartford on Saturday night.
The Minutemen also played Saturday in Brattleboro.
It was a nice rebound game for the 5-3 Wasps after the 1-0 loss to Hartford.
The Minutemen fell to 3-5.
Both teams had their chances during that first 40 minutes. The Minutemen had more quality opportunities — Tyler Corey blasting one just wide of the far post with his left foot, Ryan Jones hitting one extremely well only to be denied by goalie Stephen Bianchi and Dan Graves whistling one just wide when he had a good look deep in the box.
The Wasps would have had more scoring bids had Regula not aggressively sprinted to the edge of the box, breaking up threats before they could materialize.
“He’s solid,” Avellino said of Regula. “But I think I’ve got the best one (Bianchi) and I think this is his time.”
Bianchi and Regula are both senior keepers and they give their team a right to harbor realistic notions of a deep playoff run — the Wasps in Division II and the Minutemen in Division III.
The Minutemen were still attacking early in the second half. Corey and Ryan Jones worked some good combinations and Corey got plenty on a direct kick on goal from 20 yards that Bianchi was able to knock down.
Harrison Morse and Emmet Mahoney had shots on goal for the Wasps.
But it was Willis who was able to finish.
Parker Kuhnert got the pad goal with 8:51 remaining, Alec Smail earning the assist.
Corey tried to get the Minutemen back in the game with some dangerous looking crosses but Bianchi was able to pluck them out of the air.
“I definitely think we can do something in the playoffs. We are beginning to do the things we need to do,” Willis said.
Avellino felt the Wasps got a major lift from Mahoney in the second half.
This was a showcase for the keepers.
“He (Bianchi) has made some unbelievable saves over the years,” Avellino said. “He has stopped penalty kicks. He’s done everything.”
It was Bianchi’s fifth shutout of the season.
The Wasps have won four of the last five games and they will try to keep it going on Friday when they host Fair Haven.
The Minutemen travel to Leland & Gray on Friday.
