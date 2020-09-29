BRANDON — Last fall, Audrey Emery was a member of a struggling Woodstock football team. This season she is a sophomore goalie for the school’s field hockey team and she had a lot to do with Tuesday’s 1-0 season-opening victory over Otter Valley.
The Otters were pushing feverishly for the equalizer in the final seconds. Ryleigh LaPorte unloaded a hard shot on goal with about five seconds remaining. Her teammate MaKenna Dick was in the right place, on the post, and nearly converted it but Emery made the save, saving the Wasps from overtime.
The Otters fell to 0-2, but Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith was happy with the gigantic step her team took from the 6-0 loss on Saturday at Burr and Burton Academy.
“It is tough when you play your first game on turf. We played much better today,” Keith said.
Woodstock coach Wendy Wannop, who has won well over 200 games during her two stints at Woodstock, liked what she saw for a first game.
“We had some good chances out there,” she said.
But the Otters’ chance just before the final horn sounded was as big of a play as there was in this game.
“It was very close,” Emery said. “She (Dick) shot it right at me.”
One of those great chances Wannop spoke of came with about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter but OV’s Josephine LaRock denied the Wasps with an outstanding defensive play right in front of the goal.
LaPorte and Alice Keith worked some nice combination plays all day. They had a connection going and Keith showed terrific stick handling skills in setting up her teammates and getting the ball into the circle.
“Alice Keith played a great game offensively and defensively,” coach Keith said. “She is a great player.”
The game was scoreless at the half and both teams showed some urgency attacking in the third quarter. The Wasps nearly broke through early but OV’s freshman goalie Lily Morgan made a nice save.
The score came with 7:04 remaining in that third stanza. Lilia McCullough set up Noah Harper and the sophomore forward hammered it home.
That combination nearly struck again with six minutes left in the game.
Wannop credited Emery for a strong game in her debut as a goalie.
While coach Keith felt the Otters improved upon their first game, she is still looking for more communication among her players.
“Wearing masks, you have got to be a lot louder and some of our younger players are a little timid about that,” Keith said.
And youth is sprinkled all over the OV roster. A roster of 14 has Jadynn Pope as the only senior. There are seven sophomores and two freshmen.
More help is on the way. Brittany Jackson, a standout last season, has decided to join the team and only needs to get the required 10 practices in before playing. Jackson got the winning goal in the semifinals last season against Burr and Burton.
Sophie Yates was the catalyst for much of the Wasps’ attack with her cannonading hits up the field.
The Otters had some of their best offensive pressure in the final minutes of the first half when LaPorte sent a hard shot just wide and Dick unloaded a shot on goal.
The Otters will look to break through on Thursday when Fair Haven comes to town.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.