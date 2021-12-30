WOODSTOCK — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team suffered its first loss to the season on Thursday against Woodstock, but showed a lot of heart along the way.
The Mounties erased a 13-point deficit in the second half to force overtime, but eventually fell 45-39 to the Wasps at Dailey Gymnasium.
After Woodstock went up by 13, MSJ responded with a 6-0 run that forced Wasps coach Dennis Wood to call a timeout late in the third quarter.
Woodstock held onto a six-point lead heading into the final frame, but MSJ scored the first two baskets of the fourth.
These Mounties just wouldn’t go away.
Brooke Bishop hit a 3 to make it 34-32 midway through the fourth. Woodstock went on a 5-2 run to open up a five-point lead, but Tiana Gallipo hit a 3 of her own to cut the deficit to two again with 32.5 seconds left.
In the closing seconds of regulation, Gallipo tried to find her 3-point magic again, but her shot misfired. Luckily, teammate Ellie Tracy was there for one of her many offensive rebounds and banked a shot in the post off the glass to force overtime.
Tracy is known for her all-out effort in the paint. Never deterred, she is always on the prowl for a carom. She had a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with eight points.
“A typical Ellie game, she leads by example a lot that way,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. “Hopefully, that feeds off into the rest of them.”
The Mounties couldn’t get anything going in the overtime period, held scoreless while Woodstock scored six points, four of which coming from Lara Tarleton.
“We got tired, there’s no doubt,” Bruso said.
MSJ’s lone lead in the first half was when it scored the first basket of the game. Woodstock quickly went on an 11-0 and grabbed the momentum.
The Mounties played admirably in the catch-up role in the first half, but couldn’t get closer than four points.
There was a clear change in MSJ’s defensive intensity in the second half. The defense was tighter, their traps were more effective and they made the Wasps work for everything they got.
“I was hoping for it the whole game, but unfortunately, we didn’t get it until we really needed it, so that’s something we really have to work on,” Bruso said.
Gallipo and freshman Emma Wiegers both had six steals and Bishop had four. Many of those thefts came in the crucial stages of the second half.
A big reason for Woodstock’s success, building a first-half lead and down the stretch in overtime, was its work on the boards. Senior forward Megan Tarleton wouldn’t be denied from cleaning up rebounds. She had 14 of them.
Lara Tarleton had 11 rebounds to go along with her 11 points. Emma Tarleton also had 11 points for the Wasps and Mikala Myers had eight points.
Gallipo paced MSJ’s offense with 17 points, with a trio of 3s. Bishop was the other Mountie in double figures with 11 points.
MSJ (3-1) looks to bounce back from its first loss as it plays at Mill River on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
