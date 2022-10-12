BRANDON — You like to punctuate your Senior Game with a victory but, all in all, Otter Valley's Alexis Hayes, Bryn Blanchard, Elena Politano, Ella Brytowski and Emily Peduto had a lot to feel good about following Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Woodstock in girls soccer action at Markowski Field.
It was in stark contrast from the 9-2 loss the Otters endured earlier in the season at Woodstock.
This time, Otter Valley played the Wasps to a scoreless tie through the first half.
"They are much improved and their keeper was right on her game," Woodstock coach Greg LaBella said.
"There is some nice soccer being played at OV right now."
Otter Valley goalie Linnea Faulkner has played a lot of terrific games this year but this one might have been the best with highlight reel save after highlight reel save.
She was sure on the Wasps' corner kicks all day, plucking them out of the air.
She made a save just before halftime and another in the second half that were nothing short of incredible.
"She was amazing," said Woodstock assistant coach Bill Langlands.
Her save against Woodstock's talented Isabel Konijnenberg's could have been a deflating goal because the play happened just seconds before the halftime horn went off.
Chloe Masillo had both goals in the second half, the first coming seven minutes after the break. Her second one came with 8:31 left in the game. Her second score might have glanced off an Otter Valley defender but Masillo was credited with the goal.
The Otters were not without their chances. Politano put the game's first shot on frame and Blanchard, Politano, Mallee Richardson, Randi Lancour and Brookelyn Kimball also had some chances against Woodstock keeper Violet Tuckerman.
Kassidy Haley, Masillo and Konijnenberg unloaded testing shots all half but were continually frustrated by the spectacular play of Faulkner.
It was evident from the outset of the second half that the Wasps had made a commitment to come out with greater energy than they expended in the first half.
"The second half is the way we expect to play," LaBella said.
"We were starting to go to the ball and not watching the ball. That was our battle cry."
"It was 0-0 at the half and we were working really hard," Blanchard said.
"We knew which numbers to shut down."
Sierra Cormany, Emily Peduto, Emma Stanley, Alexis Hayes, Savanna Cook and especially Ella Brytowski had a big hand in the Otters being able to keep the Wasps off the board those first 40 minutes.
And when the Wasps did solve that defensive unit, Faulkner was Faulkner and, around the Southern Vermont League, that is all you have to say.
"Linnea had a great game. We would be lost without her," Blanchard said.
While the Wasps came out with renewed purpose in the new half, Blanchard did not feel that was true for the Otters.
"I do not think that we went out as hard in the second half," she said.
The Otters will try to amp up the intensity when Hartford comes to Markowski Field on Friday for a makeup game. They will take a 5-6 record into that game.
The Wasps hiked their record to 7-4.
There will be no third meeting between the Wasps and Otters. Woodstock has dropped down to Division III and Otter Valley remains in Division II.
