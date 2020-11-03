We lost a lot on Tuesday.
Yes, we lost high school wrestling and indoor track for the 2020-21 winter season.
We also lost baked bean suppers and living room chats. That is to say, we have no spectators at our basketball games.
Basketball during those cold winter months, especially in the smallest towns, really is the combination of a baked bean supper and conversations that are stamped with a tenor all their own in the little communities like West Rutland, Proctor, Poultney, Hardwick and Stowe.
It is great that the games will go on but those gatherings that made those games such a special place will be missed.
It is unquestionably the correct decision to go without spectators at this time. That doesn’t mean that decision won’t leave one big very large hole in our high school winter sports landscape.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if science can rescue us by March and the wild and zany atmospheres of Barre Auditorium and Patrick Gymnasium can be restored for the Final Fours?
The good news is that basketball coaches roll out the ball for the first formal practices late this month. We have a season.
Talking to high school basketball coaches a few weeks ago, many felt a season could not happen. Right now, at least, hoops is happening and that is something to be thankful for and let us hope we are still able to be thankful for it when we sit down at our Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 26.
It is back to home, sweet home, for the Rutland High varsity basketball teams this season. After playing the 2019-20 season at College of St. Joseph’s Athletic Center, the teams move back to Keefe Gym on Library Avenue.
They were forced from their home last season because of water damage to the floor.
I wonder how long it has been since a soccer team has had as prolific of a scoring tandem as the Proctor girls team with Maggie McKearin and Isabel Greb. Two players combining for 52 goals (32 by McKearin) in this shortened season is pretty remarkable.
We have kind of lost touch with the North Atlantic Conference since Castleton University left the league for the Little East.
There is a reason to pay a little more attention to the NAC this winter with the Northern University of Vermont-Lyndon sprinkling a little Rutland County flavor over its basketball rosters.
Fair Haven’s Kerigan Disorda is a freshman on the Hornets’ women’s roster and the men’s team lists Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti as a freshman guard and Poultney’s Levi Haviland as a 6-foor-5 forward.
The Hornets have been practicing since Oct.1 and women’s coach Ben Arsenault loves what he has seen from Disorda.
“She definitely gives us a lot of toughness and grit, the things we are looking for in the way that we defend,” Arsenault said.
“She doesn’t have to come in and be a big scorer. She is playing behind and learning from our starting point guard, junior Lea Crompton.”
Arsenault does not know at this time what direction the NAC will take during this COVID season. There is speculation that the league’s teams will not play even half of their games.
The good news is that the NCAA recently released a waiver that will not have this season count against a player’s eligibility.
“That is a good thing,” Arsenault said.
The NAC athletic directors will be meeting via Zoom on Wednesday and possibly some more clarity about the season will come out of that meeting.
Rutland High’s Sara Wormwood has been out of Plymouth State for 20 years but she still ranks high on the Panthers’ all-time lists in softball.
Her career batting average of .356 ranks 16th all time and her 16 career home run places her fifth in that category. Her seven homers in the 1999 season is the fourth most in a season by a Panther softball player.
