The winter sports season begins in earnest this weekend. There is the North-South Classic to heat up Rutland’s Keefe Gym, The Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic in Proctor and the Stretch Gillam Tournament at Hartford High’s Hanley Gym. And so much more.
It will begin a season where memories will be made and there are few things more memorable than the stunning upset.
Upsets are fun. Fans root for them. They are fun unless you are the upset victim.
That happened to the Proctor boys soccer team in 2002. The Phantoms were the No. 1 seed in the tournament and had a 1-0 upset pinned on them by No. 16 Blue Mountain.
That was not the only time in boys soccer that a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 team. It happened in 2000 when No. 16 Lyndon shook up the pairings by beating No. 1 CVU on penalty kicks.
One of the greatest upsets in the regular season had to be many decades ago when Springfield boys basketball coach Richie Wyman used a methodical stall to beat a great Rutland team led by Jim McCaffrey, 38-30.
Richie’s son Jeff played on that team. Jeff was was whooping it up in the locker room after the game.
“Who did Poody Walsh pick?” he yelled, referring to the Eagle Times sports editor of the time.
Poody picked Rutland and so did everyone else in the world.
It still has to rank as one of the most unbelievable games ever played in Springfield’s Dressel Gym.
Fred Bagley, the founder of the Castleton University hockey program’s Blue Line Club, played in one of the most remarkable upsets ever.
It has been obscured by time but you’d better believe Bagley and his teammates will never forget it.
Can a 2-2 tie be an upset? This one was. Unequivocally.
Bagley and his Carleton College teammates played on a Division III hockey team that had an outdoor rink and would abandon the sport soon after he finished playing.
But they went over to Wisconsin to play against Wisconsin, Division I power that sends players to the NHL.
They battled the Badgers through overtimes and left Madison with a tie that has to be one of the most shocking results in NCAA hockey history to this day.
Vermont boys basketball teams just didn’t win at the New England Tournament.
OK, maybe once in a great while a great Vermont team would earn a victory like the powerful Spaulding High team that did pull off a win in the event about 60 years ago.
But nobody expected little Windsor to shock the world that night at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium by beating Nashua High 74-59 in the 1978 edition of the New England Tournament.
Windsor’s Lynn Coffran, Paul Righi, Tom Melendy and Shawn Marden scored in double figures that night and the Windsor defense hounded the Purple Panthers into 30 turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets lost the next night to Cony High of Maine but they had already pulled off one of the great upsets in Vermont basketball history, one still talked about today.
Few people gave coach Mike Barsalow’s Fair Haven boys basketball team the chance to earn a victory at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym in the Division II state championship game in 1971.
The late Rutland Herald’s Windsor County sports editor Charlie Spencer’s prediction: Winooski 68, Fair Haven 61.
Most people thought he was being kind to the Slaters.
Barsalow was quoted in the paper the week of the game: “We respect them, of course, But we aren’t going up there afraid of them.”
The Spartans should have been afraid. Don Young scored 25 points for Fair Haven that day and Jay Wilson added another 15 as the Slaters beat the Spartans in overtime, 54-51.
Calling that game on one of the radio stations in Patrick Gym that day was Tom Cheek who would go on to be the voice of the Toronto Blue Jays.
It was in 1998 that No. 16 Harvard shocked No. 1 Stanford in the NCAA Division I Women’s College Basketball Tournament.
Lake Region Union High School graduate Rose Janoski was a member of that Harvard team.
Some upsets are high profile and will endure. Those would be the ones like the Chaminade men’s basketball team and the Appalachian State football team pulled off.
Chaminade was an an NAIA school from Hawaii that did the unthinkable in 1982 by beating No. 1 Virginia with 7-foot-4 Ralph Sampson, 77-72.
Appalachian State defeated Michigan in front of more than 109,000 fans in disbelief in Michigan’s Big House, 34-32 in a season opener of the 2007 season.
A far more obscure upset, and one involving a Vermont sports figure, happened back in 1982 in minor league baseball.
The Salem Angels, managed by Joe Maddon — yes that Joe Maddon — finished with a regular season record of 34-36. The unimpressive record was good enough to win the North Division of the Northwest Rookie League.
They had to play the powerful Medford A’s, winner of the South Division with an eye-popping 53-17 record, in a playoff series.
Maddon’s Angels shockingly won the playoff series.
He handed the ball to former University of Vermont baseball and hockey star Kirk McCaskill for Game One and McCaskill responded with a 1-0 complete-game victory, a two-hitter.
