Weather forced postponements on the local sports scene Thursday and the forecast made Friday’s slate of events dubious as well.
One of Thursday’s most attractive games was a girls contest between Division I Rutland and Division II Burr and Burton Academy. Both teams are in good shape in their quest to secure a home playoff game, Rutland with an 8-5 record and the Bulldogs with their 9-5 mark.
That was one of several games scrapped by the weather conditions.
The girls game between Mill River and Otter Valley was another casualty. Athletic Director Steven Keith said they are working on a makeup date.
It is the time of year when it can become difficult for teams to find common dates when they can make games up. The last date that boys basketball teams can play a regular-season game is Feb. 22. Girls basketball teams can play a regular season game until Feb. 29.
Proctor’s girls basketball game at Black River scheduled for Thursday will was shifted to Saturday. Tip-off on Sue Pollender Court is slated for 6:30 p.m.
“It’s really tough for everybody. I think we are all going to have to come to the realization that we are going to have to play back-to-back or play three games in four days,” Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton said. “It is what it is.”
Not only are the dates at a premium so are the officials.
Thursday’s girls basketball game that had Poultney visiting Mount St. Joseph was postponed and moved to Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
“We tried to get the game played on Saturday but Dan (MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott) couldn’t get officials for Saturday,” MSJ coach Bill Bruso said.
The annual Castleton University women’s hockey game versus Suffolk that was scheduled to be played Friday, has been moved to Sunday at 5 p.m.
The Suffolk game was to have been CU’s Pink the Rink game.
Castleton’s 12th Annual Pink the Rink contest will now take place on Saturday against Southern Maine. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, chuck-a-puck and more fundraising activities throughout the game to benefit the Foley Cancer Center at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. With the schedule change, the jersey auction has been extended to Sunday night and will close at 10 p.m.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.