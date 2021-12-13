MANCHESTER — The Rutland High girls ice hockey team opened with a spectacular game on Saturday at Riley Rink, cruising past Burr and Burton Academy 9-2.
Elizabeth Cooley had three goals and two assists to power the Ravens to the win.
“We moved the puck phenomenally. It was the best puck movement I have seen in a long time,” Rutland coach Katherine Pate said.
“Then when we changed up our lines to get a look at our depth, everyone still connected.
“They definitely exceeded my expectations.”
Addison Hubert added two goals and two assists. Also scoring were Grace Stahura, Sydney Wood, Arikka Patorti and Alyssa Kennedy.
Izzy Crossman was a catalyst for the Raven attack with three assists. Wood and Abby Stoodley also had two assists apiece. Others notching assists for Rutland were Makenna Hubert, Kennedy, Elise Lidstone and Molly Abatiell.
Scoring for the Bulldogs were Mia Paligo and Kaya Pedersen.
Sierra McDermott was solid in goal for Rutland with six saves.
Rutland travels to Brattleboro on Wednesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 7, Bratt, 4.
It was a happy band of Rutland High hockey players after Saturday’s opener at Spartan Arena. The Ravens, powered by three goals from Cam Rider, trimmed Brattleboro 7-4.
“It was a good start. Everyone contributed,” Rutland coach Mike Anderson said.
Patrick Cooley was also a key ingredient in the offense with two goals and two assists.
Graham Seidner had a goal and an assist Boston Patorti a goal and Will Alexander an assist.
Freshman Noah Bruttemesso had an auspicious goal between the pipes and also had an assist.
“He played very well. He made some big saves,” Anderson said.
The 1-0 Ravens host Stowe on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRV 54, Proctor 48
SOUTH ROYALTON — Maggie McKearin poured in 17 points, Meghan Cole notched 11 and Laci French 10 but it wasn’t enough for Proctor on Saturday as the Phantoms fell 54-48 to White River Valley in the season opener.
BBA 55, Arlington 35
TOWNSHEND — The Burr and Burton girls basketball team bested rival Arlington 55-35 on Saturday night in the Leland & Gray Tournament.
Nevaeh Camp led the Bulldogs with 19 points and was named Tournament MVP. Camp and Josie Powers were named to the All-Tournament team for BBA.
Sidney Herrington paced Arlington with 21 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GM 52, Oxbow 32
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The 3-point ball wasn’t falling for the Green Mountain boys basketball team, but it didn’t matter as the Chieftains bested Oxbow 52-32 on Saturday in the Stretch Gillam tournament consolation game.
“Our defense was solid. In the second and third quarters, we started getting to the basket more,” said GM coach Brian Rapanotti.
Everett Mosher paced the Chieftains with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half. Branden Rose added 17 points.
Green Mountain (1-1) hosts Bellows Falls in the Green Mountain holiday tournament on Tuesday.
Springfield 45,
Arlington 37
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team got the season off to a good start in Dressel Gym by beating Arlington 45-37.
H.S. WRESTLING
FHU at St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Fair Haven had some standouts at St. Johnsbury’s Sandy Murray Early Bird tournament on Saturday.
Senior Tristan Hyatt earned the Outstanding Wrestler Award for the event, going 4-0 with three pins. Colton DeLong, Lincoln Wilcox and Rutland’s Tyler Terrian also were 4-0.
Trey Lee and Paityn DeLong were 3-1 on the day.
Fair Haven was 3-1 in dual meet matches, beating CVU, Mount Mansfield and Mount Abraham.
OV at NAC
ELLENBURG DEPOT, N.Y. — The Otter Valley wrestling team competed at Northern Adirondack Central School on Saturday, earning strong results from a handful of wrestlers.
Junior Caleb Whitney finished the tournament 5-0 and won his first high school tournament.
Isaac Whitney and Sam Martin both had exceptional tournaments as well, going 4-1. Isaac Whitney finished in a three-way tie for first at his weight class, but ended up third because of time, and Martin was the runner-up in his class.
Other OV podium finishers were Kingston Cotter, Sam Martin and Malaki Sheldrick.
Spencer takes 1st
BRANDON — Mill River wrestlers took part in a meet at Otter Valley Union High School on Saturday and Kaleb Spencer came out with a first-place finish in his weight class going 3-0.
Ethan Patch was a second-place finisher at his weight class.
BOWLING
Kickoff Classic
The Fair Haven bowling team opened the season winning the Kickoff Classic at Rutland Bowlerama on Saturday morning.
The Slaters qualified for the championship bracket fourth. They bested Windsor 2 out of 3, beat No. 1 seed Randolph 2-0 and then beat Burlington 2-0 to win the tournament.
Josh Kennedy had scores of 205 and 223, Andrew McManus had scores of 184 and 204 and Nick Snide had scores of 178 and 170 to lead Fair Haven.
The Slaters are back in action on Saturday at Rutland Bowlerama.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Colby College 6, CU 0
The Castleton University women’s hockey team was shut out in the championship game of the Spartan Invitational Saturday night, getting outshot 49-14 in the 6-0 loss to the Mules.
Despite Colby (6-1-0, 3-1-0 NESCAC) taking control of the game early, the score remained tied through the majority of the opening period thanks to some great defensive work by the Spartans. However, 16 minutes into the period, the Mules finally broke through with two goals in the span of a minute from Mattie Tremper and Jillian Mazzocca to make it a 2-0 game heading into the first break.
Colby added three more goals in the second period and Mazzocca scored a final goal in the third period.
The All-Tournament team was Nina Prunster, Colby (MVP); Lexi Cafiero, Colby; Ryanne Mix, Castleton; Izabella Segui, Castleton; Melissa Alexander, Conn College; Kaylee Merrill, SUNY Potsdam.
Castleton will get a break for the holidays before returning to action Jan. 4 with a matchup against St. Michael’s College, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
USM 73, Castleton 69
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s basketball team dropped a tight battle with Little East Conference foe University of Southern Maine on Saturday, falling by a final score of 73-69 in Glenbrook Gym.
The Spartans (5-6, 0-2 LEC) shot 44.4 percent as a team, their second-best mark of the season, in the contest, making 24-of-54 from the field. The team also hit a season-best 41.4 percent from three, knocking down 12-of-29 in the game.
Remy Brown had a team-leading 13 points for Castleton as four players reached double figures scoring. Johnny Torrence had 12 points, Joe Alamprese added 11 and Oluwadare Sowunmi chipped in with 10. Sowunmi also had seven rebounds for Castleton. Darrell Hardge added nine points, four assists and four rebounds in addition to three steals.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU impressive
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University wrestling team picked up a pair of convincing victories in the Little East Conference Tri-Match at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday, besting Rhode Island College and host USM in a pair of dual matches.
Castleton improves its dual match record to 3-0 after beating Rhode Island College 44-12 and defeating USM 37-7. Originally scheduled as a quad match, the other Little East Conference program with a wrestling program — Plymouth State — withdrew from the event late in the week.
Castleton’s Michael Gonyea, Nicholas Roeger, Cooper Fleming, Alec Richards and Shea Garand were winners in the opening match against RIC.
Owen Kretschmer, Gonyea, James Rodriguez, Dubuque, Michael Angers, Fleming, Sampson Wilkins and Chance LaPier won for the Spartans in the USM match.
SEMIPRO BASKETBALL
Cardinals 110,
Martens 109
The Bennington Martens was edged by a point by the Atlantic Coast Cardinals on Saturday.
Xavier Boyd led the Martens attack with 19 points. John Rayls chipped in with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Jahlah Tarver scored 16 points and Alex McGrath scored 11 points.
“We were down by 18 and our guys showed character by coming back,” said Martens coach Shawn Pratt.
