BRANDON — Bryson Richards is a former Vermont Amateur champion, but for Sunday's Amateur qualifier at Neshobe Golf Club, he had a different role – caddie.
On Father's Day, Richards caddied for his father Pete Richards who was one of 25 golfers to lock up a spot in this year's Vermont Amateur, set for July 4 to July 6 at the Richards' home course, the Country Club of Barre.
Pete Richards shot a 6-over 78 to earn his spot in the field.
Sunday's qualifier medalists were Stowe Golf Club's Ben Spittle, Barre's Nelson Eaton and Dorset Field Club's Drew Herbert, who all shot an even-par 72.
Nelson Benoit, Garett Dukette, Alex Tilgner and Jamie Bender all shot 3-over 72.
Harrison Digangi, Garret Cameron, Ben Peake, Cody Blake and Travis Grosse shot 4-over 76.
Mathew Smith, Caleb Keyes, Walker Allen, Cooper Guerriere and Jordon Plummer shot 5-over 77. Richards and Jeff Kenneson shot 6-over 78.
Mattie Serafin, Chris Boyle, Stephen Hayes, Reuben Stone and Benjamin Zaranek shot 7-over 79, while Cullen Hathaway took the final spot at 8-over 80.
The fourth and final qualifier is scheduled for Thursday at Williston Golf Club. At the conclusion of the event, the full field will be set for the Amateur.
GOLF
Vermont Open
FAIRLEE — Sunday was the one-day low gross event at the Vermont Open, held at Lake Morey Country Club.
Chris Wiatr led the Pro Division, shooting 8-under 62. Dan Greenwood followed two strokes behind at 6-under, while Dylan MacQueen and Hunter Howell were at 5-under, with four golfers sitting at 4-under.
Justin Grondahl paced the Amateur Division at 2-under 68. Brandon White, Richie Reck and Ryerson Stinson were all at even-par, while Cameron Moritz rounded out the top five at 1-over.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Fusion 0, Shockers 0
MANCHESTER — The Vermont Fusion women's soccer team drew 0-0 with the New York Shockers in their match Saturday night at Applejack Stadium.
Vermont is set to host Force FC on Sunday.
COLLEGE RUGBY
Hall transitions
NORTHFIELD — After 19 years at the helm of the Norwich University Women’s Rugby program, head coach Austin Hall has announced that he will be stepping down from his head coaching position. Hall will remain with the team in an assistant coaching role.
Hall’s tenure marked the golden era of women’s rugby at Norwich. He oversaw the program’s transition to varsity status, with the sport now classified as an emerging sport in the NCAA.
Over his tenure with the Cadets, Hall led the team to six National Championships. Winning their first Div. I national title in 2011 at the USA Rugby 7s Championships, Norwich continued to be a dominant force on the college rugby scene for the next four years.
The 2011 7s champions went on a 65-game winning streak, spanning nearly four years, before losing to West Point in 2015. Norwich 7s was Div. I USA Rugby Champions in 2011, 2012, and 2013, and Div. I American College Rugby Association Champions in 2014. The Norwich 15s team won the Div. II USA Rugby National Championship in 2012 and the Div. I ACRA National Championship in 2013.
Hall steps down with a 188-65-4 (73%) record in 15s rugby. Norwich 7s rugby was founded in 2011 and Hall leaves with a 106-35 (75%) record in the Olympic variation of the game.