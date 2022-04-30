SPRINGFIELD — Jordan Beayon continued his breakout season for the Otter Valley baseball team in a 10-7 win for the Otters against Springfield Saturday afternoon.
Beayon homered to left center field and was the winning pitcher for Otter Valley. On the hill, Beayon went 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs. Caleb Whitney came on and got the save.
For OV, Whitney and Andy McEnerny went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI apiece. Beayon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Garret Twombly and Riley Ward had two hits apiece for Springfield.
Otter Valley (4-4) hosts Windsor on Tuesday. Springfield (4-2) hosts Arlington the same day.
BASEBALL
Rivendell 14, Proctor 13
PROCTOR — The young Proctor baseball team had its best outing of the season, but fell to Rivendell 14-13 in nine innings.
The Raptors got a double with in the top of the ninth that scored the eventual game-winning run.
Aaron Brock had a great game for the Phantoms. The eighth-grader went 2-for-3 with four RBIs including a double in the bottom of the seventh that forced extra innings.
Brock also tossed six innings on the mound, coming in relief of Jacob Patch, who pitched the first three innings for Proctor.
Cam Cannucci had a home run for the Phantoms as well.
"I was proud of the kids. It was a good way to come back after losing 20-0," said Proctor coach Jeff Patch.
The Phantoms (0-3) are at Mount St. Joseph on Tuesday.
Stratton 15, Poultney 2
POULTNEY — The Poultney baseball team hung around with Stratton Mountain School, but SMS broke it open and won 15-2 Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Devils got their runs from a Riley Scott hit that scored Lucas Milazzo and a balk that forced in a run.
Stratton's effort in the sixth inning broke it open and it added on in the seventh.
"We had some errors. Those are mental mistakes," said Poultney coach Brian DeBonis. "We've been in games, but that one big inning has been Poultney's M.O. recently."
Poultney (2-4) is at Leland & Gray on Tuesday.
Arlington 26, West Rutland 11
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland could manage only three base hits and fell to Arlington 26-11 in Saturday's baseball game.
"They had a lot of good hitters," West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett said.
West Rutland hosts Danville on Tuesday.
GM 4, L&G 3
CHESTER — Green Mountain's Liam O'Brien drove in the winning run with a single in the sixth to give the Chieftains a 4-3 victory over Leland & Gray.
Wyatt Rose struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the win .
Branden Rose started for the Chieftains and went five innings. He scattered six hits and gave up the three runs.
Kagan Hance had an RBI double for the Chiefs and Branden Rose had a sigle and scored two runs.
SOFTBALL
LG 15, Green Mt. 1
CHESTER — An eight-run fifth inning put away a 15-1 win for the Leland & Gray softball team Saturday afternoon against Green Mountain.
Anna Greenwood did the most damage in that inning, driving in three of the runs. She went 2-for-3 with a walk in the game.
The Chieftains left 10 runners on base.
"We couldn't get our bats going," said GM coach Matt Wilson.
Kim Cummings and Abby Williams had two hits apiece for the Chieftains. Cummings had three steals as well.
Kristen Lowe pitched for the Rebels struck out four.
Poultney 23, WRV 2
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team cruised to a 23-2 win in five innings against White River Valley Saturday afternoon.
Kate DeBonis was strong in the circle, striking out eight and allowing just three hits.
DeBonis was strong at the plate as well going 3-for-4.
Poultney coach Tony Lamberton was happy with how the Blue Devils cut down on errors, making just two on Saturday.
Poultney (3-3) is at Leland & Gray on Tuesday.
OV 11, Springfield 3
SPRINGFIELD — The Otter Valley softball team topped a strong Springfield softball team 11-3 Saturday afternoon.
Otter Valley (3-2) hosts Windsor on Tuesday. Springfield (4-4) hosts Hartford the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 16, Bratt 3
Kathryn Moore and Mia Marsh exploded for four goals apiece in powering the Rutland girls lacrosse team to a 16-3 victory over Brattleboro on Saturday at Alumni Field.
Loretta Cooley added three goals and an assist. Camryn Kinsman had two goals and an assist and Allison Rice contributed two goals. Karsyn Bellomo added a goal and an assist and Addison Hubert did an outstanding job on draw controls.
Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin made six saves, a few of them tough ones on point blank shots.
"The defense played very well in the second half," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
The Raiders shut the Colonels down in that second half after leading 8-3 at the break.
Rutland (5-1, and 5-0 against Vermont opposition) travels to Mount Anthony on Tuesday and returns to Alumni Field to play Woodstock on Thursday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Windsor Invitational
WINDSOR — Green Mountain and West Rutland were among the teams at the Windsor Invitational on Saturday.
The Chieftains' Everett Mosher won the boys 800-meter race in 2:11.12 and was second in the 1500. His younger brother Eben Mosher was second in the javelin and triple jump and third in long jump.
GM's Ben Munukka was first in the high jump with a jump of 1.70 meters.
Green Mountain's Grace Tyrrell won the girls 100m hurdles in 17.36 seconds and was second in the 200.
The Chieftains' Kyra Burbela was second in high jump.
West Rutland's Isabell Lanfear won the girls shot put with a toss of 9.13 meters. Lanfear had top-five finishes in the javelin, 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles.
The best showing from a Westside athlete on the boys side was Tristan Rocke taking fourth in the 800.
COLLEGE TRACK
LEC Championships
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University men's track and field team was fifth and the women were seventh at the Little East Conference championships on Saturday.
The Spartan men saw a host of second-place finishes in field events. Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson placed second in the javelin with a 54.58-meter mark.
Trever Rose was second in the discus and set a program record at 44.27 meters, and also notched a third-place finish in the shot put - Ben Reid took second in the event with a 13.31-meter throw. David Harvey earned second in the long jump with a program-best distance of 6.58 meters.
Sese Brennan, Kaitlin Bardellini, Shay Lawrence and Maizy Mooney ran a program-best 51.72 seconds in the 4x100 meter relay to take fourth. Mooney would claim another record on the day - the 100 meter dash. She posted a time of 12.67 seconds in the preliminaries before earning a third-place finish in the finals at 12.92 seconds.
In field events, Danielle Solomon placed second in the pole vault after clearing 2.50 meters. Gwyn Tatton was second in the javelin at 36.32 meters and fourth in the shot put at 11.02 meters.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WestConn, CU split
CASTLETON — The Castleton University baseball team took on Western Connecticut Saturday afternoon in a battle for playoff positioning, dropping Game 1 8-3 before rebounding nicely with a 12-7 win in Game 2 to earn the series split on their Senior Day.
In the first game, WestConn did its damage with four runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings.
Evan Keegan homered for CU in the loss.
In the second game, the Spartans trailed heading to the bottom of the fifth, but posted four runs to take the lead and never gave it back. Tyler McLain had four RBis and Rutland's Reece de Castro had three RBIs in the win.
Next up for Castleton is its home finale against Middlebury College Tuesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
USM sweeps CU
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University softball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader against Southern Maine on Saturday, falling 7-2 and 2-1.
USM's big inning in the first game was a five-run fifth. Kylie Wright and Makenna Thorne drove in Castleton's runs.
Castleton was one-hit in the second game, a Kate LaPan double in the first inning, and Southern Maine plated two in the fifth inning. Wright was hard-luck losing pitcher for CU.
Fourth-seeded Castleton will take on fifth-seeded UMass Boston on the opening day of the Little East Conference Tournament, hosted by top-seeded Eastern Connecticut State Wednesday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
UMD 11, CU 9
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team played UMass Dartmouth tough but fell 11-9 on Saturday.
UMD led 7-2 at the half on the strength of a dominant second quarter, but the Spartans battled back to make it a tight game in the second half.
Kimberly McCarthy and Ryanne Mix had a hat-trick apiece for the Spartans, while Deena Jacunski, Tien Connor and Madelyn Cote scored one time each.
The loss closes out Castleton's season at 2-13.
MEN'S TENNIS
USM 5, Castleton 4
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men's tennis team took on Southern Maine in a battle for the final seed in the LEC playoffs Saturday morning but came up just short, suffering a narrow 5-4 loss to the Huskies.
CU got its wins from Dante Buttino at No. 3 singles, Jason Lipscomb at No. 4, Miguel Almirall Pere at No. 5 and the team of Lipscomb and Connor Davis at No. 2 doubles.
