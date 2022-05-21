WESTMINSTER — The Fair Haven baseball team couldn't hold onto an early lead, falling to Bellows Falls on Saturday.
The Slaters were up 4-0 in the third inning, but the Terriers chipped away, eventually tying the game and winning it on a passed ball in the eighth inning.
Tyler Niklasson pitched five innings for Fair Haven, allowing two runs. Carson Babbie and Sawyer Ramey pitched in relief.
Jack Cravinho and Jamison Nystrom pitched for the Terriers.
Ramey had a pair of doubles to pace the Slater offense. Wyatt Cusanelli had a two-run double and Carson Babbie also doubled.
BASEBALL
GM 14, Woodstock 0
(5 Innings)
CHESTER — Green Mountain's Tanner Swisher fired a one-hitter and the Chieftains made quick work of Woodstock, ending the game in five innings via the mercy rule with a 14-0 victory over Woodstock.
Swisher had plenty of offensive support with James Birmingham and Jack Hinkley had getting three hits apiece. Chase Swisher had a double with two RBIs and Tanner had two hits with a double and two RBIs.
Green Mountain (9-3) is at White River Valley on Tuesday.
Bratt 11, OV 3
BRANDON — Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said mental mistakes were crucial in an 11-3 loss to Brattleboro Saturday afternoon.
"Brattleboro is a really good team. We were going to have play pretty flawlessly to win today," Howe said.
Colton Cone and Andy McEnerny had two hits for the Otters. Multiple players had multi-hit games for the Colonels.
Otter Valley (5-9) hosts Hartford on Thursday.
Rivendell 15, Poultney 0
POULTNEY — The Poultney baseball team managed only two hits Saturday and fell 15-0 to Rivendell.
Jayden Mead and Lucas Milazzo had the hits for the Blue Devils.
Hagen McDermontt started on the mound for Poultney but had to eave with an injury. Coach Brian DeBonis wound up going through several pitchers.
The Blue Devils saw their record dip to 4-9.
SOFTBALL
Proctor 25, TV 7
(5 Innings)
WILMINGTON — Rhi Lubaszewski ripped two home runs and Laci French had another as the Proctor softball team flexed its extra-base power in Saturday's 25-7 victory over Twin Valley on Saturday.
Maggie McKearin added a couple of base hits with a double.
Cadence Goodwin pitched the first four innings, striking out seven, and Jenna Davine was in the circle for the final frame.
The Phantoms take a 10-0 record into Tuesday's showdown at West Rutland.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rutland 11, Spaulding 7
BARRE — The Rutland boys lacrosse team snapped a five-game skid, beating Spaulding 11-7 Saturday morning.
Micaiah Boyle had eight points with three goals and five assists. Matt Magro scored five goals, while Patrick Cooley had two goals and three assists. Sawyer Nelson had a goal for the Raiders.
Rutland (4-8) hosts Mount Mansfield on Tuesday.
Bratt 16, OV 4
BRATTLEBORO — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team fell to Division I Brattleboro 16-4 on Saturday afternoon.
The Otters (4-7) hosts Stratton Mountain on Thursday.
