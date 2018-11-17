BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Castleton University men's basketball team bounced back from its Friday night loss with a 73-65 victory on Saturday, downing host Bridgewater State University in the consolation game of The Cave Classic at the Tinsley Center.
In a game that saw three ties and seven lead changes, Castleton (2-1) outshot the Bears (0-3) 45.9 percent to 39.1 percent, making 28-of-61 field goal attempts on the day. The Spartans were also 11-of-26 from three-point land, good for a 42.3 percent rate. The rebounding battle was nearly even, with BSU holding a 39-34 edge, while Castleton turned it over only 11 times to the Bears' 14 turnovers.
Eric Shaw had a team-high 18 points for Castleton in 25 minutes off the bench, going 5-of-10 from the floor with a 4-for-9 mark from long range and a 4-for-4 mark at the free-throw line. Tank Roberson went for 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Spartans, while Richard Walker and Ben Mrowka reached double digits with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Mrowka's seven boards were a team-high, while Walker contributed five rebounds on the defensive end of the floor.
The Spartans take to the court next Saturday, Nov. 24, to face Westfield State in the opening round of the Sig Makofski Invitational hosted by Union College. Tip-off is 2 p.m.
UMass Boston 99, CSJ 72
BOSTON — The College of St. Joseph men's basketball team got 23 points from Charles Isaac Jr. on Saturday but it wasn't nearly enough as College of St. Joseph fell 99-72 to UMass Boston.
Charles Mitchell led the 3-0 Beacons with 17 points.
USJ 99, GMC 78
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — First-year Head Coach Jim Calhoun and the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) men's basketball team continue to impress, winning their third straight game to kick off their inaugural season, 99-78, over the Green Mountain College Eagles.
Fans once again sold out the O'Connell Athletic Center to see just what the Blue Jays would do next. They were treated to a show from freshman center Mike Sagay and freshman guard Chris Childs who got pretty much anything they wanted inside and out. The duo combined for 61 of St. Joe's 99 points Sagay set the benchmark for most points in a game with 36.
Rutland's Tyrell Johnson led the 2-1 Eagles with 15 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 63, NVU-Johnson 33
CASTLETON — For the fourth consecutive season, the Castleton University women's basketball team is off to a 4-0 start following a 63-33 win over Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Spartans led by seven points at the half and outscored the Badgers (0-4) 37-14 over the final 20 minutes of play to claim the victory.
West Rutland's Brooke Raiche led the scoring attack once more, putting up 22 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 8-of-9 at the free-throw line. She added five boards, two steals and two assists in the victory. Fair Haven's Alexis Quenneville got off to a slow start with just two first-half points, but the junior guard finished the day with 11 points and six rebounds for Castleton.
Katlyn Toomey posted a game-high 12 rebounds and finished just one point shy of a double-double. Anna Iannotti pulled in four rebounds and was 3-for-4 from the field and 1-of-2 at the charity stripe for seven points in just 16 minutes off the bench.
Castleton returns to action on Tuesday evening as they host in-state rival Middlebury College. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
J&W 78, CSJ 56
WATERVILLE, Maine — The College of St. Joseph women's basketball team got 12 points from NaKeeya Goodman-Boddie, 11 from Daija Black and another 10 from Sabrena Eye, but the Fighting Saints were no match for Britney Gallagher and her Johnson & Wales teammates. J&W rolled past the Saints 78-56 in the Thomas Classic on Saturday.
Hamilton 91, GMC 58
CLINTON, N.Y. — Mercedes Rideout led the Green Mountain women's basketball team with 18 points and Sharena Armstrong added 15, but the duo couldn't get nearly enough help and the Eagles fell 91-58 to Hamilton College.
Freshman Leanna Mason started for the Eagles and the Poultney graduate was solid with six points and seven rebounds.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 8, Castleton 0
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University skated to an easy 8-0 win over Castleton on Saturday in women's ice hockey.
MEN'S HOCKEY
SUNY Canton 3, Castleton 2 (OT)
SUNY Canton scored in the overtime stanza to beat Castleton University 3-2 in men's hockey action Saturday night in Spartan Arena.
The same teams battled to a 4-4 tie the previous night at Spartan Arena.
The Roos took a 2-0 lead in Saturday's game, scoring twice in the first period, but Sam Rennert scored for Castleton in the second period. Chris Butryn had the assist on Rennert's goal.
Kendall Kazeroid drew Castleton even in the third period, the assist going to Dan Fitzgerald.
Charles Mamma scored the goal in the overtime for the Roos.
Castleton is still looking for that elusive first win at 0-5-3. The Roos got to 3-4-1.
In other men's college hockey on Saturday, Anna Maria trimmed St. Michael's 4-1, dropping the Purple Knights to 1-5-1.
