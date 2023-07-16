BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Little League 10-and-under all-star team locked up a spot in the state tournament by sweeping Rutland in a pair of games on Saturday, winning 11-1 and 18-3.
Brattleboro pitching tossed a two-hitter in the first game with RCLL's Travis Jamieson notching both hits.
In the second game, Rutland jumped out to a 2-0 lead on good hitting and solid baserunning from Brayden Sabotka and Owen Brady, but the tides turned from there and Brattleboro took control.
Sabotka, Lane Lubaszewski, Eli Massie, Brian Peterson, Asher Galusha and Aengus Laramie pitched for Rutland.
LEGION BASEBALL
MUU sweeps Lakes
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Union Underground continued its late-season surge with a sweep of Lakes Region on Saturday, winning 11-6 and 2-1 at Dana Thompson Rec Park.
In the first game, The Lakers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, but MUU plated seven in the bottom half.
Lakes Region cut the deficit to one in the sixth, but Manchester scored four more runs in the bottom half to put the game away.
Trevor Greene had four RBIs in the opener, while Tor Majorell drove in three and Charles Kunz drove in two. Max Brownlee and Aidan Buggee had two hits apiece.
Caleb Nelson drove in two runs for the Lakers, while Cody Nelson and Sawyer Ramey had two hits apiece.
Henry Maier was the winning pitcher for Manchester, going 5 2/3 innings.
In the second game, Carson Babbie had an RBI in the third to push Lakes Region ahead, but MUU plated two in the sixth to take the lead and they held on in the seventh.
Majorell and Milo Tucker had an RBI apiece in the sixth.
Babbie started on the mound for Lakes Region and went four innings of no-hit ball. Griff Briggs started for Manchester and went four innings, allowing a run and two hits. Brownlee was the winning pitcher, throwing three hitless innings.
Lakes Region's home doubleheader against White River Junction was postponed on Sunday.
SWIMMING
Meet at UVAC
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Killington Sharks and Connecticut River Valley Stingrays were among the teams competing at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Killington's Julia Baldwin won the girls 15-and-16 year old 50 freestyle in 29.44 seconds in a close battle with Brattleboro's Tristan Bliss. Baldwin also won the 100 free in 1:07.55 and the 50 butterfly in 33.40 seconds. She was also fourth in the mixed 500 free.
The Sharks' Kiefer Moore had a pair of top-four finishes in the boys 13-14 races. He was third in the 200 free in 2:34.71 and fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:40.03.
CRVS's Autumn Lord won the girls 9-10 25 breast in 23.26 seconds. She was second in the 50 backstroke in 48.99 seconds, second in the 25 fly in 21.53 seconds, third in the 100 individual medley in 1:45.68 and fifth 50 free in 42.37 seconds.
The Stingrays' Mollee Thurston was second in girls 11-12 100 breast in 1:38.02. She was fifth in the 50 breast in 45.70 seconds and teammate TT Marquise was 10th. Janey Whipple was 10th in the 50 fly.
Thurston was also fifth in the 100 IM in 1:34.01, while Whipple was seventh.
CRVS's Ruby Kiefer was third in the girls 13-14 50 fly in 34.90 seconds, third in the 100 IM in 1:15.25, fourth in the 50 back in 34.53 seconds, fourth in the 50 breast in 39.89 seconds and fifth in the 50 free in 29.26 seconds.
The Stingrays' Ashton White won the boys 8-and-under 25 free in 20.08 seconds and the 50 free in 45.90 seconds. He was second in the 25 back in 24.18 seconds.
CRVS's Ollie Lord was second in the boys 9-10 25 free in 16.52 seconds. Teammate Luke Kiefer was eighth and Everett Whipple was 10th. Lord also won the 25 breast in 21.77 seconds, while Everett Whipple was fifth in 28.20 seconds and Luke Kiefer was eighth.
Ollie Lord won the 25 fly in 19.51 seconds, the 100 IM in a two-swimmer battle and took the 50 breast uncontested.
Everett Whipple was fourth in the 25 back in 23.49 seconds and Luke Kiefer was fifth in 23.87 seconds. Everett Whipple was sixth in the 50 back and Luke Kiefer was seventh in the 50 free.
CRVS's Carl Johnson was fourth in the boys 11-12 50 free in 37.97 seconds and fourth in the 50 fly in 48.93 seconds. He was sixth in the 50 back
The Stingrays' mixed 10U 100 free relay team of Luke Kiefer, Everett Whipple, Ashton White and Ollie Lord was second in 1:20.58. That same foursome was third in the 100 medley relay in 1:32.55.
The 9-12 200 medley relay saw the CRVS team of Janey Whipple, TT Marquise, Mollee Thurston and Carl Johnson in second in 2:57.76 and the 200 free relay team of Autumn Lord, TT Marquise, Carl Johnson and Mollee Thurston in fifth in 2:45.28.