WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Castleton University football team couldn't hold on to a halftime lead, falling to Gallaudet 20-17 Saturday afternoon at Hotchkiss Field.
The Spartans were up 7-3 at the break, on the back of a 9-yard touchdown pass from Evan Smith to Dylan Shiland in the first quarter.
Castleton's offense was held off the board until late in the third quarter when Noah Crossman hit a 39-yard field goal. The Spartans were down by 10 in the fourth, but Smith found Lucas Morse on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 3:23 to play.
Smith was 17-for-27 through the air, throwing for 150 yards. His two touchdown passes were evened out by two interceptions, one of which that was returned for a touchdown by John Werner Jr.
Gallaudet used a run-based offense. Brandon Washington was the main cog in the machine, rushing 23 times for 122 yards a touchdown.
Castleton (2-4) hosts Maritime on Saturday at noon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
H.S. FOOTBALL
Mill River 48, MVU 20
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River football team rolled to its third straight win, beating Missisquoi Valley 48-20 Saturday afternoon on Senior Day for the Minutemen.
Anthony Cavalieri, one of Mill River's six seniors, threw for five touchdowns, three going to Mason Boudreau and the other two to Adam Shum and Phil Severy.
Taylor Patch had a rushing touchdown.
The Minutemen were up by 36 points at the half and got their younger players plenty of time after the break.
Mill River (5-1) is at Mount Abraham on Saturday.
CVU 38, BBA 35
HINESBURG — The CVU football team handed Burr and Burton Academy its first loss of the season, beating the Bulldogs 38-35 Saturday afternoon.
CVU jumped out to a 14-0 lead, before Jack McCoy found Trevor Greene for a 25-yard touchdown and McCoy hit Andrew Maneggia for a 50-yard score late in the first half.
An Alex Provost touchdown right before halftime and a Redhawks field goal upped the CVU lead in the third quarter. Greene had a touchdown grab that cut the lead back down and the teams traded scores with CVU having enough juice to hold on.
McCoy threw for 389 yards and five touchdowns. Maneggia had 100 receiving yards and Greene had 76 yards. Nate Smilko had 10 catches for 82 yards. Conor McMahon and Michael Crabtree also had touchdowns for BBA.
CVU (5-1) remained perfect inside the borders of Vermont and are at Essex on Friday. BBA (5-1) is at Mount Anthony on Friday.
Windsor 34, Springfield 14
SPRINGFIELD — The Windsor football team remained undefeated beating Springfield 34-14 Saturday night.
The game was tied 14-14 at the half.
Windsor (6-0) is at Oxbow on Saturday, while the Cosmos (2-4) are at Bellows Falls on Friday.
Other football scores: MAU 53, Lyndon 28; Bellows Falls 62, Spaulding 35.
BASS FISHING
State Championships
SOUTH HERO — The Quarry Valley bass fishing team was on the water Saturday morning competing in the VPA State Championships.
Quarry Valley's team of Jacob Patch and Bryan Godda finished fifth with a weight of 11 pounds, 11 ounces.
Patch finished his standout high school career with three wins, a second-place finish and Saturday's fifth-place finish. He was part of the last year's state championship-winning team.
Jarrett Patch and Gibson Wink had a big day in the junior varsity competition, with a weight of 19.75, a mark that would have beaten every varsity squad.
Middlebury's team of Riley Disorda and Dylan Stowe won the varsity state championship.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fair Haven 2, Bratt 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven field hockey team has hit its stride. The Slaters won their fourth game in their last five tries, beating Brattleboro 2-0 Saturday afternoon.
Vivian Ladabouche scored the game's first goal on an assist by Alana Williams. Emilee Higgins found the back of the cage for the insurance tally, assisted by Jaylena Haley.
The win pushed Fair Haven's record to 5-4-1 ahead of a rivalry matchup with Rutland.
Hartford 8, Rutland 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford field hockey team has Division II state championship aspirations and the Hurricanes' play has backed it up.
Hartford cruised to an 8-0 win against Division I Rutland Saturday afternoon.
The Hurricanes scored four times in each half. One of their goals was from freshman AUbree Vail, her first varsity goal.
Hartford (9-0-1) is at Bellows Falls on Tuesday. Rutland fell to 1-7-1 ahead of a rivalry matchup with Fair Haven.
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 3, Sharon 2
SHARON — The Poultney girls soccer team pulled its record above the .500 mark, besting Sharon Academy 3-2 Saturday afternoon.
Annie Taylor scored for the Blue Devils in the first half and the game went into halftime tied at 1-1.
The Phoenix took the lead with 10 minutes left, but Poultney got two late goals to escape with the win.
Kait DeBonis had the tying goal on a floating ball. DeBonis assisted on the winning goal, as Courtney Ezzo got on the other end of her corner kick for a goal.
Poultney (4-3) has a busy week ahead. It starts with a road game at Arlington on Tuesday under the lights of Werner Field.
Otter Valley 1, Hartford 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley girls soccer team edged Hartford 1-0 Saturday night on the back of e Bryn Blanchard goal with 12:30 left in the second half.
The Otters (5-5) hosts Woodstock on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Woodstock 4, OV 0
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock boys soccer team was too much for Otter Valley, besting the Otters 4-0 Saturday afternoon.
"Woodstock passed the ball really well. They put immediate pressure on us," said OV coach Brian Thomas.
Isaiah Wood had a strong day in goal for the Otters, making 11 saves.
Otter Valley (4-5) is at Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
Long Trail 2, MSJ 0
The Long Trail boys soccer team completed the season sweep of Mount St. Joseph, beating the Mounties 2-0 Saturday afternoon at Abatiell Field.
Kai Lamothe scored on an assist from Luca Goff for the first LTS goal and Goff scored on an assist by Cameron Lamson for the second.
"We're in one of those funks where we can't get ball in the back of the net," said MSJ coach Josh Souza.
MSJ (4-6) is at Sharon Academy on Wednesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 4, USM 3
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team celebrated Senior Day at Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday afternoon, culminating in an upset of LEC leader Southern Maine, 4-3.
The Spartans (7-5, 5-1 LEC) received a pair of scores from Emily Harris who slammed home the golden goal in the 65th minute. Senior Kaitlin Bardellini dealt the assist to Harris in overtime, adding another helper in regulation and scoring the penalty stroke goal with 18.8 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Amelie Steinel came off the bench to put in the day's first goal, assisted by Peyton Richardson.
Between the posts, freshman Zoe Martin denied 12 shots for an .800 save percentage. The loss was Southern Maine's (8-5, 6-1 LEC) first in league action.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CU 1, EastConn 1
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University and Eastern Connecticut women's soccer team's played to a 1-1 tie Saturday afternoon.
Mackenzie Tepler scored for the Warriors and Alexis Billings scored in the second half off a Rylee Pepin assist for the Spartans.
Castleton (3-10) is at Keene State on Wednesday.
MEN'S SOCCER
EastConn 3, CU 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's soccer team fell to Eastern Connecticut 3-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors scored two goals after the break to pull away from the Spartans.
Riley Sirois, Niall O'Brien and Josh Bouchard scored for Eastern Connecticut.
Castleton (3-6-2) hosts Keene State on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
CU 9, USM 0
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University women's tennis team traveled for a match against Southern Maine Saturday afternoon, dominating from start to finish en route to the program's first sweep over a conference opponent since joining the LEC in 2018.
The Spartans (3-7, 1-5 LEC) kicked things off with a strong showing in doubles play, where first-time pairing of Regina Marchese and Madelyn Nonni earned an 8-2 win on first doubles, before an 8-1 win on Court #2 by Megan Brier and Stella Forte — followed by a forfeit on third doubles — completed the sweep for Castleton.
Brier, Forte, Nonni, Marchese and Camile Jackson won in singles action for CU.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
CU drops two
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University women's volleyball team suffered a pair of 3-0 losses Saturday afternoon.
Against host Eastern Connecticut, the Spartans lost by set scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-22.
Against Framingham State, CU fell by set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-14.
Castleton (4-13) is at Keene State on Wednesday.
