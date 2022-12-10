The Colby College women's hockey team remained undefeated claiming the Castleton Invitational championship, beating Castleton 4-1 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The game was tied 1-1 after one period, but the Mules pulled ahead in the second and the game away with two goals in the third.
CU captain Darby Palisi scored Castleton's lone goal, assisted by Miranda Wheeler and Samantha Lawler.
McKinley Karpa scored one of Colby's goals. She was named tournament MVP. The Spartans were represented on the all-tournament team by defender Emery Bonner and goalie Izabella Segui.
Segui had 41 saves on Saturday.
Castleton (6-6) is off until after the holidays.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 4, MVU 0
HIGHGATE — A pair of first period power play goals set the tone and the Rutland boys hockey team beat Missisquoi Valley 4-0 on Saturday.
Ethan Wideawake, Will Alexander, Graham Seidner and Greg Olsen scored a goal for Rutland. Seidner, Alexander, Jacobb Downs, Griffin Melen, Colin Rider and Anders Lowkes had assists.
RHS goalie Noah Bruttomesso had 16 saves.
Rutland (1-0) is at Stowe on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hartford 10, RHS 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Division II heavyweight Hartford bested the Rutland girls hockey team 10-0 Saturday afternoon.
"The first period was a reality check. We made some positional changes in the second," said first-year RHS coach Emme O'Rourke. "The returners demonstrated leadership and intensity throughout the whole game."
Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott made 18 saves.
RHS (0-1) hosts South Burlington on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 54, MRU 28
ORFORD, N.H. — The Mill River boys basketball team struggled shooting the ball early on and fell to Rivendell Academy 54-28 Saturday afternoon.
"(Rivendell) killed us on the offensive glass. There were too many second-chance opportunities," said Minutemen coach Ben Smith.
The Raptors led by 22 at the half and Mill River played better after the break, but the Minutemen couldn't cut into the deficit.
Ashton Pierson and Derek Vogelien had 14 points apiece for Rivendell. Solan Farmer and Trenton Webster had eight points apiece to lead Mill River.
The Minutemen are at Poultney on Tuesday.
Springfield 40, Arlington 36
ARLINGTON — The Springfield boys basketball team gutted out a 40-36 win against Arlington Saturday afternoon.
The game was tight throughout and the Cosmos led by one point at the half.
Dylan Priestly came up with a massive rebound late in the game after splitting a 1-and-1 that helped Springfield drain some clock late.
Carson Clark led the Cosmos with 17 points, followed by nine from Luke Stocker and seven from Tanner Gintof.
Springfield dealt with foul trouble, but still found a way to win.
"They faced a lot of adversity and they didn't fold," said first-year Cosmos coach Kraig Harlow.
Springfield (1-0) is at Fair Haven on Wednesday.
Green Mt. 49, WRV 38
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Green Mountain boys basketball team earned a 49-38 win against White River Valley in the consolation game of the Stretch Gillam Tournament Saturday night.
The Chieftains were dominant early on, jumping out to a 25-2 lead. GM was up by 18 points at the half.
Eben Mosher paced Green Mountain with 22 points and Caleb Merrow had 11. Brayden Russ led White River Valley with 17 points and Xander Clark had 10.
Green Mountain (1-1) hosts Bellows Falls in the Chieftains' holiday tournament on Tuesday.
BOWLING
Holiday Classic
The Randolph bowling team won the Holiday Classic at Rutland Bowlerama on Saturday, the official kick off of the 2022-2023 season.
Randolph was the No. 4 seed and beat No. 3 Brattleboro 2-0 in the finals.
Fair Haven was the No. 1 seed and beat Windsor 2-1 in the first round and fell to Randolph 2-0 in the second round.
Top bowlers for the Slaters were Josh Kennedy (217 and 212), Emma Eckler (210 and 179) and Korbin Hayes (133 and 210). Keenan Donaldson and Mackenzie Balch also contributed to the top-seed ranking.
WRESTLING
St. Johnsbury meet
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Fair Haven wrestling team linked up with CVU for dual meets Saturday at the Sandy Murray Early Bird in St. Johnsbury.
Trey Lee and Colton DeLong both went 4-0 for the Slaters. Konner Savage and Paityn DeLong had two wins apiece.
CVU/Fair Haven lost to St. Johnsbury 33-28, beat Springfield/Randolph 39-30 and fell to Mount Abraham/Mount Mansfield 35-23.
Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock said Sandy Murray was in attendance to watch the day's action.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 57, So. Maine 54
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University women's basketball team edged Southern Maine 57-54 in Little East Conference action Saturday afternoon.
CU led by 14 points after one quarter, but the Huskies quickly got back in the game in the second quarter. Southern Maine continued to whittle away at the lead in the third, but the Spartans held on with a strong fourth quarter.
Liz Bailey and Elise Magro paced the Castleton attack with 18 points. Bailey also had nine rebounds and four blocks. Kelly Vuz added 16 points.
Castleton (7-3) is off for the holidays and is at RPI on Dec. 30.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
So. Maine 72, Castleton 59
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men's basketball team dropped its final game of 2022 on Saturday afternoon, falling to the University of Southern Maine 72-59 in Little East Conference road action.
Joe Russell dropped a team-leading 21 points on 9 of 17 shooting while grabbing a team-best eight rebounds. Will Radcliff added 12 points and five rebounds.
Castleton (3-7) is off until after the holidays.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU wins three
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team racked up three dual-match victories on Saturday, sweeping the Little East Quad against Southern Maine, Rhode Island College and Plymouth State at Glenbrook Gym.
The Spartans opened the day with a dominant showing against the Panthers, winning 54-0 over Plymouth State. Castleton then topped Rhode Island College 47-3 before closing the afternoon with a 36-9 win over Southern Maine. Castleton is now 5-1 in dual matches this season heading into the winter break.
Castleton logged an impressive 27 wins in 30 bouts across the three dual matches, with 15 of those wins coming via fall. Ten of the 15 wins via fall came in the first period, with Castleton's aggressive wrestling leading to quick victories.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
CU breaks records
UTICA, N.Y. — The Castleton men's track and field team finished in seventh in the Utica Holiday Classic Saturday afternoon, earning four top-five finishes and breaking three records in their final meet of 2022.
Junior Jon Hendley continued his strong start to the season with a pair of program records in the mile and 3000-meter races, both of which he set a week ago.
In the mile, the Hendley finished 18th in a program-best 4:44.10 before concluding his day with a third-place finish in the 3000-meter, crossing the line in 9:44.46, also setting a new program record.
In the 300-meter race, it was David Harvey setting a new program record, finishing in fifth with a time of 38.49.
The Castleton women's track and field team finished eighth, shattering five more program records in their last meet before winter break.
The first record to fall for the Spartans was the mile, with Amber Cuthbert breaking her own record from a week ago by crossing the line in fourth with a time of 5:42.46.
In the afternoon's sprints, it was Shay Lawrence breaking a trio of records in the 60, 200, and 300-meter races. The senior got things started with a fifth-place finish in the 60-meter, crossing the line at 8.20, followed by a fifteenth-place finish in the 200-meter with a time of 28.12, and ending her day finishing the 300 in fourth in a program-best 44.78.
The final record Lawrence broke was also the 100th Castleton has set since head coach Jay Condon took over the team five seasons ago.
Elsewhere in the meet, Taylor Ross finished 11th in the long jump before breaking the school's triple jump record with a leap of 9.91 meters, good enough for seventh place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.