BARRE — Fair Haven Union High School basketball fans know how special Ryleigh Coloutti can be when she’s in the zone. Castleton University hoops fans are just finding it out.
Coloutti’s team-leading 25 points powered Castleton to an 80-40 victory against Northern Vermont-Johnson in Saturday’s Granite City Shootout game at the Barre Auditorium.
Coloutti, who was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week for the second time on Monday, drained five shots from long range.
Elise Magro and Gwyn Tatton joined her in double figures with 16 points and 13 points respectively. Coloutti had nine rebounds to go with her 25 points, and Magro added five rebounds and five assists. Kelly Vuz scored nine points and hauled in 13 boards, while Delaney Whitehead added nine points and six rebounds.
A 28-6 lead after the opening quarter for the Spartans was a sign of things to come as they were in control throughout.
Castleton (3-2) hosts Middlebury College on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Navy 55, UVM 51
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy’s Jennifer Coleman scored a game-high 23 points Saturday leading Navy in a come from behind 55-51 win against the University of Vermont.
The Midshipmen outscored UVM 22-9 in the fourth quarter to squeak past UVM.
Anna Olson had 20 points to lead the Catamounts, followed by CVU product Catherine Gilwee’s 10 points.
UVM (1-3) hosts Brown on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CU 89, Norwich 80
BARRE — The Castleton University men’s basketball team snapped Norwich’s four-game win streak with an 89-80 win Saturday afternoon in the Granite City Shootout at Barre Auditorium.
The Cadets led for much of the first half, but the Spartans eventually tied the game with 10:49 to play in the second half. CU took the lead for good with seven minutes to play in the game and never looked back.
Johnny Torrance had 22 points to lead the Spartans, followed by Darrell Hardge with 17. Owen Liss and Spencer Conatser had 17 apiece for Norwich. Hardge was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row on Monday.
Both teams are without games until the calendar flips to December. Norwich (4-1) is at New England College on Dec. 1. Castleton (5-3) opens Little East Conference play on Dec. 4 at Rhode Island College.
Oakland 63, UVM 61
ESTERO, Fla. — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team made a strong second-half push to erase a 10-point halftime deficit against Oakland, but came up just short, losing 63-61 in a Gulf Coast Showcase game on Monday.
UVM nabbed a 61-60 lead with 2:10 to play on a pair of Ben Shungu free throws, but a Jalen Moore long range make with 11 seconds left gave Oakland the win.
Ryan Davis led the way for the Catamounts with 24 points, followed by Finn Sullivan with 12 and Shungu with 10. Davis was named America East Player of the Week on Monday.
UVM dropped to 3-2 and is back in tournament action on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris nets honor
BROCKPORT, N.Y. — After her record-setting season, Castleton University field hockey’s Emily Harris was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Region First Team in Region II, as announced Monday afternoon.
Harris scored an incredible 30 goals, including 15 goals over the team’s final seven games. Her 30 scores were the most in all of Division III and set a new Castleton record for goals in a single season, breaking the previous record of 27.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 2, USM 1
The Castleton University women’s hockey team picked up its second win in as many days, beating Southern Maine 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans fell behind in the opening period on a Rylie Binette goal, but responded with two power play goals in the second.
Julia Carpenter scored the first, assisted by Emily Harris and Samantha Lawler. Katherine Campoli tallied the second, assisted by Ryanne Mix and Alex Johnson.
Castleton (5-2) hosts Middlebury College on Tuesday at 7 pm.
On Monday, Campoli was named New England Hockey Conference Player of the Week on Monday, following a weekend where she had a goal and an assist.
Trinity 2, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s hockey team couldn’t find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to Trinity Saturday afternoon.
Ellie Fellows and Angelica Mushenko scored for Trinity. Mushenko’s goal was in the final seconds with an empty net.
Norwich (4-2) is at Southern Maine on Dec. 3.
UVM sweeps
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The University of Vermont women’s hockey team picked up two wins over the weekend at Merrimack College, winning 5-4 in overtime on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday.
Theresa Schafzahl assisted on Natalie Mlynkova’s game-winning goal on Friday. Schafzahl also scored in a game where five different Catamounts scored.
Maude Poulin-Labelle had a hat trick in the Saturday win.
UVM (6-6-1) hosts Syracuse on Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
USM 4, Castleton 2
PORTLAND, Maine — The Castleton University men’s hockey team scored goals in the first and third periods, but fell to Southern Maine 4-2 Saturday afternoon.
Andrew Stefura and Brandon Picard scored for the Spartans.
Castleton (1-6-1) hosts the Spartan Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Friday matchup is against Rivier University at 7 p.m. at Spartan Arena. Spartans goaltender Dominic Rodrigue was named New England Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Week on Monday, due to his historic 61-save performance in a tie against nationally-ranked Babson on Friday.
Providence 2, UVM 0
BURLINGTON — Providence’s Jaxson Stauber made 22 saves earning his second shutout of the season as the Friars defeated Vermont 2-0 Saturday night in Hockey East action from Gutterson Fieldhouse. Saturday was UVM’s annual Military Appreciation Game.
Parker Ford and Patrick Moynihan scored for Providence in the win.
UVM (1-8-1) is at Yale on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
CU takes 1st
WILLIAMSPORT, PA. — The Castleton University wrestling team put on a dominant showing at the Penn College Wildcat Invitational on Saturday, claiming first place as a team in its first appearance in the event.
The Spartans racked up 223.5 points as a team, winning six weight classes and having one second-place, three third-place and two fourth-place finishers. Wilkes was second with 169.5 points as a team, winning two of the weight classes with four runners up. The Spartan winners came at 125, 133, 141, 157, 165 and 197, as Kaya Bogle, Michael Gonyea, James Rodriguez, Logan Dubuque, Michael Angers and Chance LaPier won their respective weight classes.
It was the second weekend in a row that Bogle and Angers won at 125 and 165, respectively. Sampson Wilkins placed second at 184, with Nicholas Roeger, Cooper Fleming and Shea Garand registering third-place finishes at 149, 174 and 285. Elijah Cyr at 149 and Alec Richards at 184 finished fourth.
NU bests WPI
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Norwich University wrestling team took on WPI Saturday afternoon in a duel meet hosted by the Engineers. The Cadets came out of the meet victorious winning 24-19, after a late comeback.
Joe Castellino, Tyler Barker, Dylan King, Joseph Lotruglio and Kyle Merritt were winners for the Cadets.
It was Merritt’s win that racked up six points in the 149-pound match that completed the comeback.
